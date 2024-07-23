Taber Extrusions Expands in Russellville, Arkansas

FARNBOROUGH, United Kingdom, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taber Extrusions is expanding its facility in Russellville, Arkansas, introducing the largest direct extrusion press in North America. The company is investing over $60 million in the expansion and expects to create 70 new jobs.



The new state-of-the-art, 10,000-ton press is designed to meet the rigorous demands of the aerospace industry. It is expected to go live in 2026.

"We are excited for this expansion as it provides the capability and capacity needed in the large shape extrusion market,” said Chuck Stout, President of Taber Extrusions. “This investment highlights our commitment to continue to serve our national defense, aerospace, and large industrial market partners.”

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders joined company executives and state economic development officials for the announcement of the expansion at the 2024 Farnborough International Airshow. The announcement was made at the Forum Main Stage at the USA Partnership Pavilion.

“Announcements like this don’t happen by accident,” said Governor Sanders. “It took pro-growth policies in Little Rock, a pro-business mentality in Russellville, and a proactive presence at events like the Farnborough Airshow to secure Taber’s investment. I’m grateful to this great Arkansas company for their continued commitment to the Natural State.”

Taber Extrusions has been in business in the Russellville area for five decades. The company pioneered a process for extruding rectangular billet which enables the company to extrude solid profiles up to 31 inches wide or hollows up to 29 inches.

“It’s an honor to join Taber Extrusions at the Farnborough International Airshow to announce its latest expansion in Russellville Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Taber Extrusions has operated in Arkansas since 1976, and we look forward to many more years of business success for them. Congratulations to the City of Russellville on this economic development win, which creates 70 new jobs in the River Valley region.”

