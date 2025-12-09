Tate Opens New Manufacturing Facility in Pocahontas, Arkansas

POCAHONTAS, Ark., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tate, a global leader in innovative, sustainable, and customer-driven infrastructure solutions for mission-critical data center environments, has officially launched its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Pocahontas, Arkansas. The new site expands Tate’s North American production footprint and strengthens its ability to deliver advanced, high-performance data center solutions at scale.

As part of this expansion, the company announced the addition of a new product line and a $4 million investment to support continued growth in the data center sector. The expansion will create 52 new jobs, bringing Tate’s Pocahontas workforce to 200 employees and reinforcing Arkansas as a strategic manufacturing hub for the company.

"Today marks an important milestone not only for Tate, but for the future of data center infrastructure. Our expansion here in Pocahontas represents a long-term investment in American manufacturing, innovation, and the people who make both possible. With this new facility, we’re strengthening our ability to deliver the next generation of data center solutions while creating meaningful opportunities for the community,” said Daniel Kennedy, Global President of Cloud Solutions and Innovation for Tate. “The talent, partnership, and commitment we’ve experienced in Pocahontas have been exceptional, and we’re proud to grow alongside this region.”

Tate hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new 420,000-square-foot facility on Tuesday to celebrate the grand opening. Company executives joined state officials and local leaders to highlight this significant milestone.

“Arkansas is on its way to becoming a tech hub in America’s heartland, and companies like Tate and the solutions they manufacture are critical to our success,” said Governor Sanders. “This investment in Arkansas and the community of Pocahontas will strengthen our economy, grow our workforce, and send a powerful message that the Natural State is the perfect place to build and expand."

A global leader in next-generation products for data centers, Tate offers custom manufacturing capabilities and product lines for floor-to-ceiling solutions for the data center sector. In Pocahontas, the new manufacturing facility will focus on fabricating steel frames for data centers, further strengthening the local economy.

“With this new facility, Tate is planting its flag in Pocahontas and bringing a state-of-the-art manufacturing operation to northeastern Arkansas,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Great Arkansas communities like Pocahontas are helping companies thrive thanks to talented employees and a strong value proposition. This is an exciting day for Tate, for the State of Arkansas, and for the City of Pocahontas.”

“Today is a milestone for Pocahontas, and we are proud to welcome Tate to our community,” said Pocahontas Mayor Keith Futrell. “This type of growth doesn’t happen by accident. It is a result of strong partnerships, a skilled workforce, and a commitment to economic development. We are grateful for Tate’s investment in Pocahontas and excited to support their success for years to come.”

"We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Tate in Northeast Arkansas,” said Graycen Bigger, executive director of the Northeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Authority. “Today’s ribbon cutting, coupled with Tate’s expansion announcement, is a tremendous win for Pocahontas and our entire region. These advanced manufacturing careers will strengthen local families, expand our skilled workforce, and position Northeast Arkansas for continued growth in today’s data-driven economy. We are proud to partner with Tate, the City of Pocahontas, Black River Technical College, Clay County Electric Cooperative, and AEDC to support this investment and 200 new jobs in our communities."

"The shared expertise, training, internships, and spaces that define the workforce partnership between Tate and BRTC are setting a new standard for all of our future partners,” said Dr. Martin Eggensperger, president of Black River Technical College. “Tate’s continued growth in Pocahontas demonstrates what is possible when industry and higher education work hand in hand.”

About Tate

Tate is a global leader in the design, engineering, and manufacturing of interior infrastructure solutions for mission-critical data center environments. With more than 120 years of industry heritage, Tate has evolved from a raised access floor manufacturer into a comprehensive provider of advanced data center systems—including aisle containment, structural ceilings, airflow management solutions, and liquid-cooling technologies. Tate’s portfolio delivers floor-to-ceiling performance, enabling customers to build efficient, scalable, and sustainable data centers.

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Tate operates within Kingspan Data Solutions, a division of Kingspan Group PLC. Through this global network of specialized brands, Tate supports hyperscale, colocation, and enterprise environments with fully integrated engineering, manufacturing, and innovation capabilities.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

