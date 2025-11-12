Hybar Celebrates Grand Opening of World’s Most Sustainable Rebar Mill

OSCEOLA, Ark., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hybar LLC today marked the official grand opening of the world’s most sustainable rebar mill with more than 500 customers, suppliers, construction contractors, lenders, government officials and investors in Mississippi County, Ark. Since the startup company was formed a little more than two years ago, it has completed a scrap metal recycling steel production mill, a behind-the-meter solar and battery storage electrical energy facility and a Mississippi River port operation for a total investment of nearly $1 billion.



“I’ve had the privilege of being involved with more than $8 billion of greenfield steel mill projects in Mississippi County over the past 12 years,” said Dave Stickler, Hybar’s CEO. “I can confidently say that Arkansas is not only a great place to do business, but it is a really, really great place to do steel business.”

Hybar’s scrap metal recycling steel production mill will now produce more than 700,000 tons of reinforcing bar, commonly known as rebar, annually, accounting for approximately 7% of the annual rebar demand in the U.S. Hybar will be a world leader in terms of environmental sustainability, labor productivity and product capability.

“From highways to homes, rebar keeps our nation moving forward—and Arkansas is where it’s made,” said Governor Sanders. “Hybar’s new facility will help Arkansas reach new heights, secure Mississippi County’s status as the top steel-producing county in the nation and drive growth across America. Once again, Arkansas businesses are the catalyst for a stronger, more prosperous future.”

Hybar’s behind-the-meter solar and battery electrical energy facility is the nation’s largest. When the sun is shining, Hybar is the only steel producer in North America to use 100% renewable energy. To supplement its energy generation, Hybar executed a special-rate electrical power contract with Entergy Arkansas.

"Building a robust steel industry in Arkansas is a critical priority, and we marked an important milestone today with the grand opening of Hybar in Mississippi County," said Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Hugh McDonald. "This is the latest investment from Dave Stickler, who has made significant investments in Arkansas over the past decade. We thank him for continuing to invest in our state, which shows the advantages of doing business in Arkansas with its strong steel industry infrastructure, low costs and talented workforce."

Hybar’s Mississippi River port allows the company to economically source its raw material and scrap metal and deliver its rebar steel along the Mississippi, Arkansas, Missouri, Tennessee and Illinois river systems. Combined with its central location, on-site BNSF rail connection and proximity to Arkansas’s extensive highway networks, Hybar can economically transport scrap metal from nearly any geographic area of the U.S.

“Today's grand opening is an important moment for Hybar that highlights the investments that the company has made in Arkansas and Mississippi County," said Clint O'Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. "The steel industry is a major part of our state's economy, and Hybar is a key part of the industry. We thank them for their investment, and we congratulate the local community on supporting companies like Hybar that are creating jobs and opportunities in our state."

Hybar and its related entities—Green & Clean Holdings LLC (parent company), Green & Clean Power LLC (solar and battery storage) and Green & Clean Terminals LLC (river port)—are owned by TPG Rise Climate, the dedicated climate investing strategy of TPG’s $28 billion global impact investing platform; Koch Minerals & Trading, LLC, a Koch, Inc. subsidiary specializing in commodity trading and services; Global Principal Partners LLC, an investment entity owned by Hybar's senior management team; and Quanta Services, Inc. a leading specialized contracting services company that delivers infrastructure solutions for the utility, renewable energy, technology, communications, pipeline and energy industries.

