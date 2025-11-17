Packaging Specialties Expands in Fayetteville, Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Packaging Specialties is expanding its manufacturing operations in Fayetteville, Arkansas with an investment of more than $24 million. The company plans to create 101 new jobs over five years.

“At Packaging Specialties, Inc. and Pacmac, Inc., we are committed to the continuous improvement of our products, processes, and services—always maintaining a ‘Customer First’ focus. To support our customers’ growing demand, entry into new markets, and development of new products, we recognized the need to expand our flexographic printing capabilities,” said Nick Guglielmi, CEO of Packaging Specialties, Inc. “Founded in Fayetteville in 1974, we are proud to be deeply rooted in Northwest Arkansas. The support we’ve received from the City of Fayetteville and our state representatives has been instrumental in helping us continue to grow and invest in the future—right here at home.”

The expansion will support the company’s continued business growth to meet demand for its printed film products. As part of the expansion, Packaging Specialties will purchase new equipment for the Fayetteville facility to increase production capacity.

“Everywhere you look, Arkansas-grown businesses like Packaging Specialties are expanding their footprints - and the good jobs and investment they offer our state’s communities,” said Governor Sanders. “Arkansas is a state where businesses of all sizes can expand and thrive, and my administration is working to keep it that way. Packaging Specialties' success is proof that when you cut taxes three times, remove regulatory red tape, and invest in a strong workforce, not only do businesses thrive, but the people and communities they serve thrive too.”

Packaging Specialties provides printed films to more than 20 food and non-food industries using one-color continuous to 10-color process printing. The Fayetteville location provides printed packaging films; printed lamination films; C-Folding, raw or printed slitting; and INNO-LOK with multiple pre-applied zippers to customers across the United States and internationally.

“Packaging Specialties is growing in Fayetteville, Arkansas, marking the latest growth in its five-decade history in the Natural State,” said Clint O’Neal, executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission. “Since its founding in Fayetteville, Packaging Specialties has been an industry leader and has created jobs in Northwest Arkansas. This is an important milestone for Packaging Specialties and the City of Fayetteville. We congratulate them both on this success, and we look forward to seeing much more growth in the years ahead.”

Packaging Specialties was founded in Fayetteville in 1974 by Hays Biggs. The Fayetteville location remains the company’s corporate headquarters.

“For decades, Packaging Specialties has contributed to Fayetteville’s economic strength and community character,” said Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn. “This expansion builds on that legacy and highlights the power of partnership between local employers, state leaders, and the City of Fayetteville.”

“As one of our most critical legacy firms in Fayetteville, Packaging Specialties provides a profound impact on our economy as well as tremendous leadership within our business community. We are so excited and appreciative to witness their expansion here in Fayetteville,” said Jennifer Irwin, President and CEO of Chamber Fayetteville. “We also thank the team of support assisting Packaging Specialties, from local to state officials, who helped make this a success. On behalf of the Chamber and our entire business community, we thank Packaging Specialties for their commitment to Fayetteville and the many residents they impact, both directly and indirectly.”

Since its founding, Packaging Specialties has grown into a multi-state operation with 473 total employees. The company currently employs 254 at the Fayetteville location.

“Packaging Specialties’ bold expansion in Fayetteville exemplifies the best of responsible, homegrown growth—rooted in our community, fueled by local innovation, and committed to sustainable success for decades to come,” said Washington County Judge Patrick Deakins. “On behalf of Washington County, I celebrate this milestone and look forward to partnering for even brighter horizons.”

For applications, please visit the Packaging Specialties website at www.packagingspecialties.com or visit the office at 1663 S. Armstrong Avenue Fayetteville, AR 72701.

About Packaging Specialties

Packaging Specialties, Inc. was founded in Fayetteville, AR, by Hays Biggs in 1974, with an initial focus on the U.S. poultry tray pack market. The company pioneered the use of printed PVC stretch films for poultry products and carried this packaging technology to the produce and red meat industries as well. With three printing facilities, Packaging Specialties provides printed films to over 20 different food and non-food industries with graphic composition from one-color continuous to 10-color process printing.

About the Arkansas Economic Development Commission

At AEDC, we know economic advancement doesn’t happen by accident. We work strategically with businesses and communities to create strong economic opportunities, making Arkansas the natural choice for success. AEDC is a division of the Arkansas Department of Commerce. To learn more, visit ArkansasEDC.com.

