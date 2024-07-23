Arizona-based foundation launches clean technology hub

PHOENIX, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AZ CleanTech recently announced its official launch as a nonprofit organization. Co-founded and led by local cleantech innovators with support from Phoenix-based partners ISA, Carbon Utility, US Energy, extendEV, Power48, Soana Climate and Harmony Ventures, the organization aims to connect Arizona’s sustainability sector and empower the state to become one of the country’s leading clean technology hubs.

“As someone who has worked in the climate and clean tech space throughout my career, I’ve always recognized the need for building new innovative solutions that truly unlock sustainability and make our planet a better place to live — for everyone,” said Sotiria Anagnostou, AZ CleanTech’s executive director. “Our mission is to build a thriving clean tech community not only here in Arizona but also globally. We’re promoting collaboration and solving problems by connecting entrepreneurs with the resources they need to succeed in a sector crucial to the future of our planet.”



Since its inception, AZ CleanTech has experienced rapid growth, attracting hundreds of participants, ecosystem partners and sponsors — including Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service, Arizona State University, Insperity and J.P. Morgan — to its live events. The organization continues to bring together a diverse mix of innovators, investors and industry partners, both in person and online. Recently, the foundation launched an online social directory in partnership with local startup IntroFlow to further facilitate member access to early-stage capital, deal flow and job opportunities in the sector.



“We invite entrepreneurs, investors and anyone interested in clean technology or sustainability to join us in person for one of our upcoming events and connect with our community online,” continued Anagnostou. “We’re also calling for additional sponsors and donors to participate in future events, give back to our local community and support the growth of Arizona’s clean technology ecosystem. Get involved and be part of a movement shaping our local economy while addressing global environmental challenges.”



AZ CleanTech’s next in-person event is set for Monday, Aug. 5, in Tempe. It will provide attendees with the opportunity to connect with others in the industry, learn about upcoming initiatives throughout the year and shape the future of clean tech in Arizona and beyond. The free event will provide complimentary food and beverages throughout the evening. Hosted in relaxed yet dynamic settings, these meetups are perfect for sharing insights, forming meaningful relationships and exploring collaborative opportunities.



“We are happy to give back and support Arizona’s local clean tech community as it helps accelerate the world’s transition to a sustainable future,” said Hunter Bjork, founder and CEO of ISA and AZ CleanTech’s chairman. “The unique ecosystem emerging here in Phoenix is not only driving innovation across the country but also helping position Arizona as one of the best places to build a clean technology company.”



For more information about AZ CleanTech, please visit www.azcleantech.com.







About AZ CleanTech

AZ CleanTech is a collective of innovators, investors, and industry partners fueling Arizona's clean technology ecosystem. From startups to utilities, we are a community of mission-driven individuals accelerating the transition to a sustainable future. Our goal is to empower our community through collaboration, events, capital, and camaraderie.











