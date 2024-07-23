Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029 - Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and Haifa Lead Israel's Booming Data Center Market Amid Surge in STEM Talent and Foreign Investment

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Israel Data Center Market was valued at USD 640 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 896 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.77%.



KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Haifa, and other cities have emerged as top destinations for investments in the Israel data center market, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities.

Inland connection in Israel is improving, thanks to the establishment of significant internet exchange points such as the Israeli Internet Exchange (IIX) in Tel Aviv. Major telecom companies such as Cellcom, Pelephone, HOT Mobile, and Partner have commercially introduced 5G in Israel, aiding data center developments.

In 2023, the Israel data center market saw the entry of new operators, such as Digital Realty, NED Data Centers, ANAN, Serverfarm, and Techtonic.

Israel's rapid integration of Industry 4.0 tools, including IoT devices, big data, and cloud-based services such as the Nimbus project, alongside growing digitalization, is driving a surge in data generation, fueling the demand for colocation services nationwide.

Data center operators are more focused on adopting renewable energy sources in the country. For instance, in 2023, Amazon Web Services(AWS) is constructing a data center in the region completely powered by smart grid technology, with a strong capacity of around 48 MW.

WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?

Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Israel colocation market revenue is available.

An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.

Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.

A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel Facilities Covered (Existing): 23 Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16 Coverage: 5+ Cities Existing vs. Upcoming (Area) Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Israel Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029) Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing

The Israel data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.

A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.

Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.

A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

In the Israel data center market, providers include Digital Realty, Bezeq International, Compass Datacenters, EdgeConneX, MedOne, Global Technical Realty, NED Data Centers, Serverfarm, and Techtonic.

The Israel data center market witnessed the highest investments from EdgeConneX and Global Technical Realty in data center facilities. Other prominent investors, such as Adgar Investments & Development, MedOne, and Serverfarm, also invested.

Global cloud service providers such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google are present in the Israel data center market.

New entrants are investing in Israel's underground data centers, acquiring significant growth areas. For example, Techtonic built an underground data center in Beit Shemesh, Israel, with around 15,000 square meters, scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Broadcom

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hitachi Vantara

IBM

Juniper Networks

Lenovo

NetApp

Oracle

Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors

M+W Group (Exyte)

Mercury

MiCiM

Saan Zahav

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

ETAP

HITEC Power Protection

Johnson Controls

Keysight Technologies

Legrand

Mitsubishi Electric

Rittal

Rolls-Royce

Schneider Electric

Siemens

STULZ

Vertiv

Data Center Investors

Adgar Investments & Development

Amazon Web Services

Bynet Data Communications

Bezeq International

Compass Datacenters

EdgeConneX

MedOne

Microsoft

New Entrants

Anan

Digital Realty

Global Technical Realty

NED Data Centers

Serverfarm

Techtonic

EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS

Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity) Petah Tikva Tel Aviv Other Cities

List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)

REPORT COVERAGE



This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:



IT Infrastructure

Servers

Storage Systems

Network Infrastructure

Electrical Infrastructure

UPS Systems

Generators

Switches & Switchgear

PDUs

Other Electrical Infrastructure

Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

Racks

Other Mechanical Infrastructure

Cooling Systems

CRAC and CRAH Units

Chillers Units

Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers

Other Cooling Units

General Construction

Core & Shell Development

Installation & Commissioning Services

Engineering & Building Design

Fire Detection & Suppression

Physical Security

DCIM

Tier Standard

Tier I & Tier II

Tier III

Tier IV

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



1. How big is the Israel data center market?

2. How many data centers are there in Israel?

3. What is the growth rate of the Israel data center market?

4. What are the driving factors in the Israel data center market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 116 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $640 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $896 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Israel

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mo42p8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment