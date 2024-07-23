Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029 - Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, and Haifa Lead Israel's Booming Data Center Market Amid Surge in STEM Talent and Foreign Investment

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Israel Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Israel Data Center Market was valued at USD 640 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 896 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 5.77%.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Tel Aviv, Petah Tikva, Haifa, and other cities have emerged as top destinations for investments in the Israel data center market, powered by an expanding pool of STEM graduates and more foreign investment, resulting in higher data center deployments and job possibilities.
- Inland connection in Israel is improving, thanks to the establishment of significant internet exchange points such as the Israeli Internet Exchange (IIX) in Tel Aviv. Major telecom companies such as Cellcom, Pelephone, HOT Mobile, and Partner have commercially introduced 5G in Israel, aiding data center developments.
- In 2023, the Israel data center market saw the entry of new operators, such as Digital Realty, NED Data Centers, ANAN, Serverfarm, and Techtonic.
- Israel's rapid integration of Industry 4.0 tools, including IoT devices, big data, and cloud-based services such as the Nimbus project, alongside growing digitalization, is driving a surge in data generation, fueling the demand for colocation services nationwide.
- Data center operators are more focused on adopting renewable energy sources in the country. For instance, in 2023, Amazon Web Services(AWS) is constructing a data center in the region completely powered by smart grid technology, with a strong capacity of around 48 MW.
WHY SHOULD YOU BUY THIS RESEARCH?
- Market size regarding investment, area, power capacity, and Israel colocation market revenue is available.
- An assessment of the data center investment in Israel by colocation, hyperscale, and enterprise operators.
- Investments in the area (square feet) and power capacity (MW) across cities in the country.
- A detailed study of the existing Israel data center market landscape, an in-depth market analysis, and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.
- Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Israel
- Facilities Covered (Existing): 23
- Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 16
- Coverage: 5+ Cities
- Existing vs. Upcoming (Area)
- Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)
- Data Center Colocation Market in Israel
- Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)
- Retail & Wholesale Colocation Pricing
- The Israel data center market investments are classified into IT, power, cooling, and general construction services with sizing and forecast.
- A comprehensive analysis of the latest trends, growth rate, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the industry.
- Provide a business overview and product offerings of prominent IT infrastructure providers, construction contractors, support infrastructure providers, and investors operating in the market.
- A transparent research methodology and the analysis of the demand and supply aspects of the market.
VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- In the Israel data center market, providers include Digital Realty, Bezeq International, Compass Datacenters, EdgeConneX, MedOne, Global Technical Realty, NED Data Centers, Serverfarm, and Techtonic.
- The Israel data center market witnessed the highest investments from EdgeConneX and Global Technical Realty in data center facilities. Other prominent investors, such as Adgar Investments & Development, MedOne, and Serverfarm, also invested.
- Global cloud service providers such as Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, and Google are present in the Israel data center market.
- New entrants are investing in Israel's underground data centers, acquiring significant growth areas. For example, Techtonic built an underground data center in Beit Shemesh, Israel, with around 15,000 square meters, scheduled for completion in Q2 2025.
IT Infrastructure Providers
- Broadcom
- Cisco Systems
- Dell Technologies
- Fujitsu
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise
- Hitachi Vantara
- IBM
- Juniper Networks
- Lenovo
- NetApp
- Oracle
Data Center Construction Contractors & Sub-Contractors
- M+W Group (Exyte)
- Mercury
- MiCiM
- Saan Zahav
Support Infrastructure Providers
- ABB
- Caterpillar
- Cummins
- Delta Electronics
- Eaton
- ETAP
- HITEC Power Protection
- Johnson Controls
- Keysight Technologies
- Legrand
- Mitsubishi Electric
- Rittal
- Rolls-Royce
- Schneider Electric
- Siemens
- STULZ
- Vertiv
Data Center Investors
- Adgar Investments & Development
- Amazon Web Services
- Bynet Data Communications
- Bezeq International
- Compass Datacenters
- EdgeConneX
- MedOne
- Microsoft
New Entrants
- Anan
- Digital Realty
- Global Technical Realty
- NED Data Centers
- Serverfarm
- Techtonic
EXISTING VS. UPCOMING DATA CENTERS
- Existing Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
- Petah Tikva
- Tel Aviv
- Other Cities
- List of Upcoming Facilities in the Region (Area and Power Capacity)
REPORT COVERAGE
This report analyses the Israel data center market share. It elaboratively analyses the existing and upcoming facilities and investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, and tier standards. It discusses market sizing and investment estimation for different segments. The segmentation includes:
IT Infrastructure
- Servers
- Storage Systems
- Network Infrastructure
Electrical Infrastructure
- UPS Systems
- Generators
- Switches & Switchgear
- PDUs
- Other Electrical Infrastructure
Mechanical Infrastructure
- Cooling Systems
- Racks
- Other Mechanical Infrastructure
Cooling Systems
- CRAC and CRAH Units
- Chillers Units
- Cooling Towers, Condensers, and Dry Coolers
- Other Cooling Units
General Construction
- Core & Shell Development
- Installation & Commissioning Services
- Engineering & Building Design
- Fire Detection & Suppression
- Physical Security
- DCIM
Tier Standard
- Tier I & Tier II
- Tier III
- Tier IV
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED
1. How big is the Israel data center market?
2. How many data centers are there in Israel?
3. What is the growth rate of the Israel data center market?
4. What are the driving factors in the Israel data center market?
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|116
|Forecast Period
|2023-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$640 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$896 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.7%
|Regions Covered
|Israel
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mo42p8
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment