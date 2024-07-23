Bladder Cancer Treatment Drug Market to Attain $14.24 billion by 2034, with 14.1% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new report published by Fact.MR, the global Bladder Cancer Treatment Drug Market is estimated to reach a value of US$ 3.79 billion in 2024 and further expand at a CAGR of 14.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Due to their improved efficacy backed by innovation and product advancements, there is an increasing market for medications used to treat bladder cancer. These drugs are shown to be quite helpful at different phases of bladder cancer as our knowledge of the condition expands. These medications provide patients hope for higher survival rates and greater quality of life, from managing severe cases to treating early-stage conditions.

Bladder cancer treatment drugs' growing popularity is largely attributed to their adaptability. They are employed in palliative care, maintenance therapy, and adjuvant and neoadjuvant therapies. While some medications assist stop tumors from growing back, others do the opposite. Both patients and physicians find it particularly desirable when bladder function may be preserved in specific situations.

Continued demand is being driven by the possibility of more effective treatments with fewer adverse effects as tailored medicines become available. The bladder cancer therapeutics market for these life-saving medications is projected to grow at a significant pace in the next few years because of the persistent rise in bladder cancer cases across the world, particularly in older populations.

Key Takeaways from the Bladder Cancer Treatment Drug Market Study:

The global bladder cancer treatment drug market is projected to generate revenue of US$ 14.24 billion by 2034.

by 2034. North America is evaluated to occupy a share of 44.1% by 2034.

by 2034. The market in East Asia is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.48 billion by 2034.

By 2034, the market in Canada is evaluated to reach US$ 681 million.

Based on cancer type, the muscle-invasive bladder cancer segment is estimated to reach US$ 954.6 million in 2024.

The hospital pharmacies segment is set to account for 28.5% of the market share in 2024.

“Initiatives such as the 'Don't Go Red' campaign by the World Bladder Cancer Patient Coalition raise awareness and encourage early detection. The United States is estimated to occupy an 85.9% share of the North America market in 2024,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Improved Techniques in Liquid Biopsies Facilitating Better Treatment Monitoring



Due to advances in immunotherapy and molecular biology, the market for bladder cancer treatment medications is experiencing a surge in innovation. Researchers are developing targeted therapies to disrupt genetic abnormalities found in bladder cancer cells, aiming for therapies that are more effective and less harmful.

Leading these advancements is immunotherapy, where new checkpoint inhibitors and CAR-T cell therapies have shown promise in clinical trials, enhancing the immune system's ability to fight cancer cells. Combining different classes of medications into combination therapies is also a promising area, potentially overcoming drug resistance and improving patient outcomes.

Scientists are exploring novel drug delivery methods, such as nanoparticle-based systems, to reduce side effects and improve drug targeting precision. Additionally, advancements in liquid biopsy techniques are enhancing treatment monitoring and early detection of recurrences. These developments promise to offer patients more personalized and effective treatment options, signalling a positive future for bladder cancer treatment.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Market

The key players in the bladder cancer drugs market are Celgene Corporation; Eli Lilly; AstraZeneca; Sanofi; Hoffman-La Roche; Novartis International; Johnson & Johnson; Merck & Co.; GlaxoSmithKline; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Advenchen Laboratories LLC; BioAtla Inc.; CG Oncology Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd.; Genetech Inc.

Bladder Cancer Treatment Drugs Industry News:

Immunotherapy-boosting medication N-803, sold under the brand name Anktiva, has been approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for use in conjunction with Bacillus Calmette-Guerin (BCG) immunotherapy for the treatment of patients with non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer that is not responsive to BCG.

Enfortumab vedotin-ejfv (Padcev) and pembrolizumab (Keytruda) are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial carcinoma, a kind of bladder cancer, in December 2023.

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Cancer Type:

Non-Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Muscle-Invasive Bladder Cancer

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Cancer Grade:

Low-Grade Bladder Cancer

High-Grade Bladder Cancer

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Drug Type:

Immunotherapy

Chemotherapy

Targeted Therapy

Global Market Analysis 2019 to 2023 and Forecast 2024 to 2034, by Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

More Valuable Insights:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the bladder cancer treatment drug market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on cancer type (non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer, muscle-invasive bladder cancer), cancer grade (low-grade bladder cancer, high-grade bladder cancer), drug type (immunotherapy, chemotherapy, targeted therapy), and distribution channel (hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, specialty pharmacies, online pharmacies), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

