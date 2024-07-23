OTR Tires Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 18.11 billion by 2032 | Driven by Rising Construction & Mining Activities | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The OTR Tires Market Size is estimated to reach USD 18.11 billion by 2032, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.48% over 2024-2032.

The increase in global infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and urban expansions, is a major factor.

This requires large equipment, such as excavators and dump trucks, which all depend on strong OTR tires. At the same time, the increase in the mining sector, which is driven by the worldwide need for minerals and metals, greatly increases the usage of tires. Furthermore, the mechanization of the agricultural industry, particularly in areas with expansive farmland, generates a need for tractor and harvester tires.

The trend of electrification, for instance, has the potential to completely transform the off-the-road industry by increasing the need for batteries, charging stations, and electric vehicle engines.

Moreover, self-driving technology, primarily focused on cars, shows great potential for use in mining and logistics within the OTR sector. Additionally, the increasing focus on sustainability and cutting carbon emissions creates opportunities for fuel alternatives, tire recycling, and telematics solutions that improve vehicle efficiency and lessen environmental harm. These factors, along with the growing intricacy of OTR operations, provide a favourable environment for creative solutions that provide to maintenance, repair, and overhaul requirements, especially in remote and difficult settings.

OTR Tires Market Report Scope:

OTR tires are essential in various infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges, and buildings. Government funding for infrastructure development presents substantial growth potential for the OTR tire market.

Key Players:

Some of the major players listed in the OTR Tires Market are Continental AG, Michelin, Cheng Shin Tire, Titan International, Goodyear, Apollo Tyres Ltd, Bridgestone, Toyo Tire Corp, Pirelli & C S .P.A and others.

Key Trends:

The OTR tire market is currently experiencing a period of major change, influenced by a combination of different factors.

The sector is experiencing a change to more environmentally friendly methods, placing emphasis on prolonging tire lifespan through retreading and recycling.

The integration of sensors and telematics has been crucial, allowing for real-time tire monitoring and predictive maintenance alongside technological advancements.

Moreover, the growing utilization of electric and autonomous vehicles in heavy-duty tasks is bringing about fresh obstacles and prospects for tire producers.

Manufacturers face major challenges in keeping profit margins due to the expensive raw materials like rubber and steel and their fluctuating prices.

Significant investment in research and development is needed for the creation and manufacturing of OTR tires because of the strict performance standards they must meet. Additionally, the competitive environment is complicated and constantly changing due to rivalry from established international companies and rising competition from cheaper options in developing countries.

Finally, strict environmental rules and the increasing focus on sustainability require substantial funding in R&D to create environmentally friendly tires that maintain high performance.

Key Market Segments:

Radial OTR tires are leading the market because of their better fuel efficiency, extended tread life, and enhanced load-carrying ability. They are primarily used in big haul trucks and mining equipment, particularly where operational costs are most important. On the other hand, bias tires, which have diagonal layers, provide strong build and long-lasting quality, which is ideal for rough terrains and older machinery.

Even though their market share has decreased due to radial tires, they are still a feasible choice for certain specialized uses. Belted bias tires, which are a mix of both types, merge the durability of bias tires with the enhanced performance qualities of radial tires. This sector is increasing in popularity due to its combination of long-lasting performance and effectiveness, serving a wider variety of off-the-road machinery and environments.

By Construction Type

Radial

Bias

Belted Bias

By Vehicle Type

Mining

Agricultural Vehicle

Construction & Industrial Equipment

Others

By Distribution Channel

Aftermarket

OEM

The demand for OTR tires in the APAC region is high due to the region's strong desire for infrastructure development and extraction of resources.

China, India, and Australia are massive entities that fuel consumption in their mining, construction, and industrial industries. Nevertheless, the intricacy of the market goes further than just basic demand. Changes in the industry are being driven by advanced mining methods, strict environmental laws, and the growth of the middle class. Tire companies are facing a variety of difficult situations and chances, concentrating on creating tires that provide excellent strength, fuel economy, and minimal rolling resistance.

Furthermore, the varied landforms and weather in the area require a broad assortment of tire specifications. As the economies in APAC change, the OTR tire market will also need industry players to come up with creative solutions and be adaptable in their strategies.

Key Takeaways:

The need for high-performance tires capable of withstanding intense tough conditions is enhancing overall market expansion.

Key players are focusing on technological advancements to enhance tire life, fuel efficiency, and traction.

However, the market is also struggling with raw material price fluctuations and stringent environmental regulations.

While Asia Pacific dominates the market due to rapid industrialization, regions like Latin America and Africa present lucrative opportunities.

