ZeroFox and VirusTotal Partner to Enhance Threat Detection Capabilities

WASHINGTON, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZeroFox , the leader in external cybersecurity, and VirusTotal, the world’s leading crowdsourced threat intelligence platform, are announcing today a partnership to bolster online threat detection capabilities. This collaboration gives VirusTotal access to ZeroFox’s threat intelligence data lake encompassing attacks, indicators of compromise (IoCs), and other threat data, giving the larger security community more visibility into external cyber threats in order to defend against them more effectively.



Every day, ZeroFox leverages its global intelligence collection and analysis to process tens of thousands of malicious URLs, IPs, and phishing domains. Access to this critical data is granted to select partners – now including VirusTotal – through integrations to ZeroFox’s Global Disruption Network (GDN), which publishes information on newly-found threats like malicious content for the threat intelligence community. Google’s VirusTotal now includes ZeroFox’s GDN intelligence on URLs, IPs and domains, providing users with even more actionable threat intelligence on potential digital risks.

“ZeroFox’s domain monitoring and threat intelligence solutions arm customers with the tools they need to detect and respond to threats across their external attack surfaces,” said John Prestridge, Chief Product Officer at ZeroFox. “We’re proud to partner with VirusTotal – the go-to organization for verifying any offending URL or IP – to give our shared customers greater visibility into the external cyber threats that pose a threat to them, like phishing URLs and malicious domains. Together, we’re working towards our mission of creating a safer digital world.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome ZeroFox to our security ecosystem! Their expertise in URL, IP, and domain intelligence will undoubtedly enhance our capabilities to empower our users with even more actionable threat intelligence,” said Vicente Diaz, Threat Intelligence Strategist at VirusTotal.

To learn more about ZeroFox’s Global Disruption Network or join our list of partners, visit https://www.zerofox.com/products/global-disruption-network/.

About ZeroFox

ZeroFox, an enterprise software-as-a-service leader in external cybersecurity, has redefined security outside the corporate perimeter on the internet, where businesses operate, and threat actors thrive. The ZeroFox platform combines advanced AI analytics, digital risk and privacy protection, full-spectrum threat intelligence, and a robust portfolio of breach, incident and takedown response capabilities to expose and disrupt phishing and fraud campaigns, botnet exposures, credential theft, impersonations, data breaches, and physical threats that target your brands, domains, people, and assets. Join thousands of customers, including some of the largest public sector organizations as well as finance, media, technology and retail companies to stay ahead of adversaries and address the entire lifecycle of external cyber risks. ZeroFox and the ZeroFox logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of ZeroFox, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Visit www.zerofox.com for more information.

About VirusTotal

VirusTotal is the richest, most interlinked and closest to real-time crowdsourced malware corpus, combining Google’s infrastructure and VirusTotal’s home-grown innovations such as YARA, to provide the most actionable threat intelligence suite.