Active Ingredients for Cosmetics - Strategic Market Assessment and Forecast 2024-2030 Featuring Analysis of 153 Major Players - Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

The global market for Active Ingredients for Cosmetics is estimated at US$4.3 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$6.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.



The growth in the active ingredients for cosmetics market is driven by several factors. The rising consumer demand for effective and high-performance skincare products is a primary driver. Advances in biotechnology and dermatological research have led to the discovery and development of new active ingredients with enhanced benefits.

Additionally, the growing trend towards personalized skincare solutions, where products are tailored to individual skin types and concerns, is fueling the demand for a diverse range of active ingredients. Regulatory pressures and the need for transparency in product labeling are also encouraging the use of well-researched and proven active ingredients. These factors collectively contribute to the robust growth and innovation in the cosmetics industry.





Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Conditioning Agents Functionality segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 5.0%. The UV Filters Functionality segment is also set to grow at 6.1% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $870.1 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.2% CAGR to reach $648.7 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

BASF SE

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc.

Beiersdorf AG

Chanel SA

Brenntag AG

Aceto Corporation

Centerchem, Inc.

Berg + Schmidt GmbH & Co. KG

Bella Skin Institute Inc.

Akema Fine Chemicals Srl

Alpha Chemicals Private Limited

Berkem SAS

Biosil Technologies, Inc.

Beijing Gingko Group

Christian Dior

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Demand for Cosmetic Products amidst Rising Consumer Desire to Look Good Fuels Growth in Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Global Cosmetic Products Market Value in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

A Review of Active Ingredients to Deal with Various Skin Issues

Trending Ingredients for Skin Care Products

Thriving Beauty Trends Augmenting Scope of Active Cosmetic Ingredients

Shift in Beauty Product Trends amid the Pandemic Leads to Development of Innovative Active Ingredients

Pandemic-Induced Hand Care Products Boosts Demand Novel Active Ingredients

Growing Use of Beauty & Cosmetic Products among Men: An Opportunity for Active Cosmetic Ingredients Market

Global Male Grooming Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 and 2026

Trend towards Natural Cosmetics Fuel Demand for Natural Active Ingredients

Growing Sales of Natural and Organic Cosmetic Products: Potential for Growth

Global Natural Cosmetics Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Demand for Natural Ingredients for Cosmetic Products Surges amid the Pandemic

Plant-based Active Ingredients: Rising Use in Formulations of Natural Cosmetic Products

Green Biotechnology Emerges as a Viable Alternative to Produce Safe & Sustainable Active Ingredients for Skin Care

Increasing Use of UV Filters in Cosmetic and Personal Care Products

Rising Popularity of Active Cosmetics Ingredients from Marine Sources

Rising Sales of Anti-Aging Products: A Major Factor Fueling Demand for Active Ingredients

Global Anti-Aging Cosmetics Market for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Anti-Wrinkle Products Market Size in US$ Billion for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Research-Backed Ingredients Hold Preference

Increasing Consumer Interest in Natural Ingredients Drive Strong Demand for Natural and Organic Anti-Aging Products

Cosmeceuticals with Biologically Active Ingredients to Improve Skin Functioning Begin to Find Favor

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Cosmeceuticals Receive Boost from Introduction of Lipid Nanoparticles

Rising Demand for Anti-Pollution Cosmetics Augurs Well for the Anti-Pollution Active Ingredients Market

Moss Emerges as a Potential Anti-Pollution Active Ingredient

Anti-Pollution Product Formulations and Choice of Active Ingredients for Products

Active Hair Care Ingredients Market Help in Protecting Hair against Environmental and Biological Factors

Organic Active Ingredients for Effective Coverage of Grey Hair

Trend towards Multifunctional Active Ingredients Gains Pace in Cosmetics Industry

Succinic Acid Emerges as a Promising Multi-Functional Ingredient

Assessing the Effectiveness of Cosmetics with Innovative Multipurpose Active Ingredients

Popularity of Sun Protection Products Presents Opportunity for Active Ingredients Market

Global Sun Care Products Market: Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Focus on Developing Cosmetic Active Ingredients to Offer Protection against Blue Light

Concerns over the Use of Active Ingredients Used in Sunscreen Products

Sunscreen Ingredients Disrupt Hormones

Mineral Sunscreens vs. Chemical Sunscreens

Methylisothiazolinone in Sunscreen: A Skin Sensitizer

With Skin Lightening Product Sales on the Rise, Demand Rises for Active Ingredients Used in Skin Lighteners

Rise in Demand for Innovative Ingredients for Skin Lightening

Natural Skin Lightening Ingredients Continue to Find Favor

Lax Regulations, Unsafe Ingredients: Major Areas of Concern

Novel Methods to Push Stability & Bioavailability of Peptides for Cosmetic Applications

Ceramides: A Highly Hydrating Ingredient in Skin Care

Active Ingredient Serums and Concentrates: Packing Higher Concentrations of Ingredients to Address Specific Skin Problems

Macroalgae-Derived Active Ingredients: Potential Role in Cosmetic Formulations

Innovations & Advancements Boost Market Growth

Expanscience Unveils Algaenia Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient for Sensitive Skins

Lessonia Develops Fucoreverse Anti-Aging Ingredient Derived from Brown Algae Compound

Blue OleOactif: A Plant Oil-Extracted Cosmetic Active Ingredient

Vetivyne: A Natural Cosmetic Active Ingredient with Numerous Beauty Advantages

Lonza Unveils H2OBioEv Multifunctional Bioactive for Moisturizing and Rejuvenating Skin

Favorable Demographics Promote Market Growth

Women: An Important Consumer Cluster

Expanding Middle Class Population to Drive Demand

Global Middle Class Population (In Million) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Middle Class Spending (US$ Trillion) by Region for the Years 2020, 2025 and 2030

Urbanization: A Mega Trend

World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P

Degree of Urbanization Worldwide: Urban Population as a % of Total Population by Geographic Region for the Years 1950, 1970, 1990, 2018, 2030 and 2050

