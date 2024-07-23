StorONE and Accessium Group Enhance Healthcare Data Management with High Capacity, High Performance, and HIPAA-Compliant Storage Solutions

New York, NY, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StorONE, the only vendor providing all enterprise storage use cases on ONE Storage Platform, and Accessium Group, a premier healthcare consulting firm specializing in IT services, today announced their collaboration to deliver high capacity, high performance, HIPAA-compliant storage solutions to the healthcare market. This partnership has successfully enhanced data management capabilities in critical medical fields such as radiology, cardiology, pathology, neurology, and ophthalmology.

Accessium's comprehensive healthcare consulting services—ranging from onsite support and outsourced solutions to assessments, audits, cybersecurity, and remote assistance—are now empowered by StorONE’s state-of-the-art storage technology. Together, they provide healthcare providers with efficient, secure, and scalable data storage solutions that comply with HIPAA regulations, ensuring the highest standards of patient data protection.

“There is a measure of genius here I have not found in any other healthcare IT company,” said Kenneth Pearson, MD., of Kaleida Healthcare. “They are key partners in our day-to-day activities offering critical input for our ever-growing organizational needs.”

StorONE’s high-performance storage solutions, powered by cutting-edge technologies like NVMe and advanced tiering algorithms, ensure lightning-fast access to medical images, reducing retrieval times, enhancing data access speeds, and minimizing latency issues. These improvements are critical for timely diagnostics and treatment.

"With its vast stores of sensitive data and the need to be up and available for patients 24x7, the healthcare sector continues to be one of the most attractive targets for cyber attacks. Additionally, it is critical to have the most recent patient data at hand at any time. That is why it is imperative for healthcare providers to adopt the most advanced and comprehensive storage solutions to house and safeguard this information,” said Ryan Erwin, CEO, Accessium. “The StorONE platform provides it all – ready access to data and robust security. With StorONE, Accessium can provide access to the highest standards of privacy and trust that patients rightfully expect and deserve."

Additionally, StorONE has reinforced its support for HIPAA with the latest version of its S1 software. This version offers an enhanced set of security features that act as the last line of defense in the event of a cyberattack in a healthcare setting. Key features include:

Auto-Tiering, dynamically transferring sensitive data for optimal utilization

Lockable and Immutable Snapshots that ensure the integrity and consistency of data, helping healthcare organizations meet regulatory requirements for data retention and protection

Ransomware and Rapid Recovery, providing well-defined procedures and tools to detect, respond to, and recover from ransomware attacks

Multi-Admin Approval: Ensures multiple admins and consensus decision-making to prevent unauthorized access, with data security managed at the storage layer

Anomaly Detection and Audit Logs: Identifies security threats, system malfunctions, and other irregularities, essential for robust cybersecurity

"As a former CIO, I’ve been on the front line in remediating three global corporate cyberattacks and my experience has been that the road to recovery is full of potholes. Today, with the ever-increasing frequency of cyberattacks that deny access to data, maintaining frequent backups and robust recovery capabilities is an absolute imperative," said Ken Brower, CEO, KJB Consulting Group. “A comprehensive data backup plan, as required by HIPAA's Security Rule, should include disaster recovery, emergency operations, critical data analysis, and periodic testing. StorONE supports this level of back up and response and provides these vital actions for safeguarding data and ensuring operational resilience against cyber threats."

“We are proud to highlight the success of our relationship with Accessium, which has assisted us in meeting the demanding storage needs of the healthcare industry,” said Gal Naor, CEO and Co-Founder of StorONE. “Our Enterprise Storage Platform is designed to support high capacity and performance, ensuring healthcare providers can manage their data with confidence and ease.”

The successful collaboration between StorONE and Accessium represents a significant advancement in healthcare data management, providing organizations with the tools they need to handle large volumes of sensitive medical data efficiently and securely. The focus on high capacity, high performance, and HIPAA-compliant storage solutions ensures that healthcare providers can deliver superior patient care while maintaining robust data integrity and security.

To share more about this successful relationship and its benefits, StorONE and Accessium will host a joint webinar on July 24, 2024. This webinar will provide insights into the advanced storage solutions and IT services transforming healthcare data management.

# # #

About StorONE: StorONE is a leader in innovative storage solutions, committed to disrupting the storage industry with its ONE Enterprise Storage Platform, which offers flexible, secure, and high-performance technology for high-capacity environments. StorONE’s solutions empower businesses across various industries to manage and protect their data efficiently.

About Accessium: Accessium is a top-tier healthcare consulting firm specializing in IT services. Focused on critical areas such as radiology, cardiology, pathology, neurology, and ophthalmology, Accessium provides Onsite Support, Outsourced Solutions, Assessments, Audits, Cyber Security, and Remote Assistance to healthcare providers globally.