JET Tools Announces the Launch of SkyHyker™ - Setting a New Standard for Material Lifts

LaVergne, TN, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JET Tools, a JPW Industries company and provider of tools being used by manufacturing professionals in plants, machine shops and workshops across the United States, today announced the introduction of SkyHyker™ an industrial material lift engineered for unparalleled efficiency, mobility, and safety.

The market introduction of SkyHyker material lift marks a new standard, providing lifting capacity of 2000 lbs., 33% more than comparable lifts, and a telescoping load capability of 1000 lbs. SkyHyker redefines industry standards, while ensuring smooth operation and superior reliability.

SkyHyker is a one-time setup, ensuring no loss of parts during storage. SkyHyker is easy to maneuver into any space quickly and reduces the risk of on-the-job injuries. Features include:

Max Mobility - This patent-pending, foldable design pivots between work and travel modes without having to disassemble the lift. SkyHyker also fits through a standard doorway.

- This patent-pending, foldable design pivots between work and travel modes without having to disassemble the lift. SkyHyker also fits through a standard doorway. Extreme Capacity - Effortlessly handle lifting needs with an impressive capacity of up to 2,000 lbs., while also offering a telescoping capability of up to 1,000 lbs., doubling that of the competition.

- Effortlessly handle lifting needs with an impressive capacity of up to 2,000 lbs., while also offering a telescoping capability of up to 1,000 lbs., doubling that of the competition. Smooth Operation - This lift restricts operation to the safe lifting position, while also boasting improved ergonomics and conveniently located service points for easy access and maintenance.

- This lift restricts operation to the safe lifting position, while also boasting improved ergonomics and conveniently located service points for easy access and maintenance. Superior Reliability - SkyHyker boasts a reinforced T-bar design, maximizing strength and stability, while its integrated no-freefall worm gear winch ensures unparalleled safety with every operation.

“With SkyHyker, JET Tools is raising the bar for material lifts in the industry,” said Nathan O’Sullivan, Product Manager at JET Tools. “SkyHyker is “raising the bar, and anything else you need” - designed with the user in mind, incorporating features that directly address the challenges faced in industrial settings. From enhanced safety mechanisms to increased load capacities and user-friendly controls, every aspect of SkyHyker has been meticulously engineered to make work easier, more efficiently, and safer. At JET Tools we are committed to delivering products that not only meet but exceed industry standards, ensuring our customers can rely on us for the highest quality and performance in their material lifting needs.”

SkyHyker is now available through authorized dealers. For more information, please visit: jettools.com/skyhyker

# # #

About JET Tools:

JET Tools, owned by JPW Industries, is committed to being the supplier you can depend on for the epitome of quality, innovation and service. JET Tools has worked hard to make this a reality that has been ongoing since we introduced our products more than 65 years ago. With JET Tools being used by manufacturing professionals in plants, machine shops and workshops across the United States, we knew we could bring the same quality and reliability to another very important customer - You.