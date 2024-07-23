Ultimus Announces Registered Alternatives Gateway Platform

CINCINNATI, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimus Fund Solutions® (Ultimus®), a leading independent provider of full-service, technology-enhanced fund administration, accounting, and investor solutions, is proud to announce Ultimus Registered Alternatives Gateway™ (Ultimus Gateway), a scalable platform to launch registered alternative funds. Harnessing Ultimus’ premier fund governance practices in the registered fund space, extensive alternatives experience, industry leading technology, and partnerships supporting registered investment products, the company organized a comprehensive and efficient way to assist asset managers with launching interval funds and tender offer funds to access retail, institutional, and high net worth investors.



Ultimus Gateway provides a full-service operating and oversight model with vetted industry-leading partners offering clients flexible, valuable, and cost-effective solutions. With its open architecture approach to integrating with custodians, legal counsel, and auditors, the platform allows prospective sponsors to build-for-purpose with their interval and tender offer fund offerings. Ultimus Gateway’s administration platform utilizes best in class technology and full-service support in areas such as administration, accounting, transfer agency, and distribution.

"We are proud to launch the Ultimus Gateway, which represents the next evolution in our industry-leading retail alternative solutions," commented Ultimus CEO Gary Tenkman. "Our platform is the chassis for helping managers bring alternative investment products to market efficiently and securely, backed by our proven track record of compliance, service excellence, and innovation. We've taken our long history of providing scalable solutions to investment managers and optimized an environment for them to launch retail alternative funds. There’s demand in the market and we're extremely optimistic about the continued growth in this space.”

Ultimus Gateway is designed to streamline the fund launch process, offering components that enable advisers to navigate regulatory requirements with greater ease. With a focus on open architecture, the platform welcomes partnerships with leading custodians and industry collaborators, enabling flexibility, value, and economy for clients.

By leveraging Ultimus Gateway advisers have access to:

Streamlined and comprehensive fund support infrastructure allowing advisers to focus on managing investments and serving their investors,

Assistance in product development with deep subject matter expertise including critical legal, valuation, and operational considerations,

Operational expertise in retail alternative products and private fund type investment strategies, including tax and portfolio compliance professionals,

Real-time investor reporting with advanced technology to provide key insights into the distribution environment,

Distribution expertise to help provide market insight and strategize on growth opportunities, and

Uniquely skilled and experienced board members and legal counsel in ’40 Act alternative funds and investments.

"We are thrilled to offer the Ultimus Gateway, which represents a meaningful achievement in our commitment to providing innovative solutions for our clients," expressed Kevin Wolf, Ultimus’ EVP and Head of Fund Administration and Product. “We’re at the forefront of the retail alts wave and we’re empowering managers with a practical solution that leverages our deep knowledge and experience with series trusts and fund governance to launch these ‘40 Act products while leaving the administration details to our experts.”

The launch of Ultimus Gateway marks an innovative addition to Ultimus' growing product solution set, this one in particular for registered alternative funds. Projecting estimates of incoming funds, Ultimus plans to support over 50 registered alternative funds by the end of the year. As lines between traditional and alternative strategies continue to merge, Ultimus Gateway is a next generation solution for advisers seeking to navigate the complexities of the market.

About Ultimus

Ultimus Fund Solutions (Ultimus) is a leading provider of full-service tech-enhanced fund administration, accounting, middle office, and investor solutions to support the servicing of registered funds, alternative investment funds, such as interval and tender offer funds, private funds, and public plans. The company also offers customized structures designed for the unique needs of pensions, endowments, foundations, and other large institutions. Ultimus’ deep commitment to excellence is achieved through investments in best-in-class technology, compliance programs, organization-wide cyber security efforts, and hiring seasoned professionals.

Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio with offices in other major cities such as Denver, New York, and Philadelphia, Ultimus employs more than 1000 seasoned accountants, attorneys, paralegals, application developers, fund administrators, compliance specialists, and many others with years of experience in the financial services industry. Servicing over 1,800 total traditional and alternative funds, Ultimus helps investment managers and fund families flourish in today’s increasingly sophisticated and dynamic investment landscape. For more information, visit www.ultimusfundsolutions.com.

