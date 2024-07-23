Global Blowing Agent Market is Anticipated to Reach USD 2.29 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% CAGR by 2032 - Report by Polaris Market Research (PMR)

New York, USA, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

The blowing agent market was estimated at USD 1.45 billion in 2023. The market valuation is expected to be USD 2.29 billion by 2032, registering a staggering CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.

What is Blowing Agent?

Blowing agents are supplements utilized in making foam plastics that have the benefit of weightlessness, assisting in substance and economizing, and are acclaimed by the fact that they are thermally insulating. Blowing agents normally generate exceptional and systematic cellular structures in the course of polymer processing. Foam-blowing agents circumscribe a broad gamut of applications involving refrigerators, building insulation, automobiles, furniture, and packaging. The applications enclose substances such as stiff PUR and polyisocyanurate foams and, to a limited extent, extruded PS board foam and phenolic foam.

Download Free Sample PDF Copy of the Report:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/blowing-agent-market/request-for-sample

Key Market Stats:

The blowing agent market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2023.

The market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.52 billion in 2024 to USD 2.29 billion by 2032.

The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

Major Findings from the Report:

The market for blowing agents is expected to increase significantly due to the fact that firms are inventive to encounter strict directives and advancing consumer inclination by developing green lowing agents.

The blowing agent market segmentation is mainly based on type, foam, application, and region.

In 2023, Asia Pacific registered as the largest market share.

Blowing Agent Market Drivers and Trends

Excessive Usage in Healthcare : Blowing agents are acquiring more propulsion in several contemporary applications, such as healthcare, concentrated on FDA consent of a foaming agent for curing abdominal injury. These collusions of blowing agents in alternate applications are causing the market to grow.

: Blowing agents are acquiring more propulsion in several contemporary applications, such as healthcare, concentrated on FDA consent of a foaming agent for curing abdominal injury. These collusions of blowing agents in alternate applications are causing the market to grow. Growing Usage in the Aerospace Industry : Blowing agents play a crucial role in the aerospace industry, especially in safeguarding intrinsic aircraft constituents such as turbine housings and blades. These constituents entail numerous layers of polyurethane foam coatings to decrease corrosion and elongated performance longevity.

: Blowing agents play a crucial role in the aerospace industry, especially in safeguarding intrinsic aircraft constituents such as turbine housings and blades. These constituents entail numerous layers of polyurethane foam coatings to decrease corrosion and elongated performance longevity. Growing Urbanization: Altering lifestyles, speedy urbanization, and growing disposable income among consumers worldwide are escalating the demand for both luxury and mid-segment vehicles. The extensive engagement in the automotive sector for making several automotive constituents such as wiper cowls, side skirts, and several others is causing the growth of global blowing agent market demand.

Market Challenges:

Growing Government Directives: The demand for blowing agent market growth is anticipated to be constrained by an aggregate of directives and policies permitting the acquisition of green-blowing agents covering several industries to decrease environmental influence. However, the consistently advancing creation of these directives portrays provocations attempting to detect compliant blowing agents hindering market growth.

Industry’s Prominent Players:

Arkema SA (France)

Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan)

Exxon Mobil Corporation (US)

Foam Supplies, Inc. (US)

Haltermann Carless (Germany)

Harp International Ltd. (UK)

Honeywell International Inc. (US)

Linde plc (UK)

Request for a Discount on this Report Before Purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/blowing-agent-market/request-for-discount-pricing

Geographical Landscape:

In 2023, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the most blowing agent market share. This is due to the flourishing automotive building and construction sectors, which are pushing the demand for polyurethane and vinyl thermal insulating foam.

Moreover, due to the usage of blowing agents in building, construction and automotive sectors, the North American region is anticipated to grow at the quickest rate over the forecast period, with a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR).

Inquire more about this report before purchase:

https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/blowing-agent-market/inquire-before-buying

Market Segmentation:

By Type Outlook:

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFC)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC)

Hydrofluoroolefin (HFO)

Hydrocarbons (HC)

Others

By Foam Outlook:

Polystyrene Foam

Polyolefin Foam

Polyurethane Foam

Phenolic Foam

By Application Outlook:

Bedding and Furniture

Building and Construction

Appliances

Automotive

Packaging

Others

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Research Reports:

Maleic Anhydride Market

Industrial Cleaning Chemicals Market

Waste Management Market

Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market

Herbicide Safeners Market

About Polaris Market Research:

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter