NUMERATOR VERIFIED BUYER SURVEY RESPONSES NOW INTEGRATED INTO REPORTS WITHIN HOURS

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space, announced that its AskWhy survey-research solution has been launched into eight additional reports in the Numerator Insights platform. AskWhy now automatically filters survey audience selection based on the parameters of 11 reports that include verified buying behaviors. This enables brands to directly connect to verified buyers, based on complex parameters, with results in hours.

Numerator AskWhy automates user access to voice-of-the-consumer research directly tied to specific verified buying behavior. Initially launched in August 2023, Numerator has expanded access to 11 reports based on strong user and market demand.

AskWhy automates the selection of survey audiences by filtering for report parameters such as:

People: Automatically connect to the specific verified buyers who have (or have not) bought a brand/category based on whether they are lapsed-repeat-or-new buyers, heavy-medium-light buyers, new buyers, and more.

Places: Ask verified buyers about the channels and retailers where they bought by adding AskWhy surveys to your Leakage Tree, Store Diagnostics, and Store Loyalty Flow reports.

Products: Find out more about what's driving buyers to purchase brands and products with AskWhy now available on New Item Tracker and Portfolio Engagement reports.

Performance: Get deeper consumer context around brand health relative to competition with AskWhy on a Brand Diagnostics report.

Get deeper consumer context around brand health relative to competition with AskWhy on a Brand Diagnostics report. Promotions: Connect with relevant verified buyers on which promotions are working or not.

“Brand research has historically lived at a crossroads where a sacrifice has been made between speed and quality,” said Shalin Shah, VP of Platform Products, Numerator. “Numerator solves that dilemma through tech-based innovations like AskWhy that empower brands and retailers to get quality feedback directly from verified buyers at a speed never before possible. This changes the game by including timely voice-of-the-consumer insights to drive a winning strategy.”

About Numerator:

Numerator is a data and tech company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide 360-degree consumer understanding for the market research industry that has been slow to change. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide; 80 of the top 100 CPG brands’ manufacturers are Numerator clients.