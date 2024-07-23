Hot Dang! Fatburger Debuts Hand-Breaded Chicken Strips, Nashville Hot Chicken Strips, & Nashville Hot Sides made with Frank’s RedHot® Nashville Hot Seasoning

Hollywood’s Favorite Burger Brand Serves Up Spicy and Traditional Chicken Strips

LOS ANGELES, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fatburger, the all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is bringing some serious heat for summer with four brand-new menu items. Along with debuting all-new Hand-Breaded Crispy Chicken Strips, the iconic chain is heating things up with Frank's RedHot®. Nashville Hot Chicken Strips, Nashville Hot Skinny Fries, Fat Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, and Onion Rings, all made with Frank's RedHot® Nashville Hot Seasoning are now available in addition to Crispy Chicken Strips, starting today, July 23, through Dec. 31 at participating locations.

With this hot menu roll-out, Fatburger will be serving up perfectly crispy, hand-breaded Chicken Strips in two variations—Traditional and Nashville Hot made with Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot Seasoning. Customers looking to crank the heat even further can also add Frank’s RedHot Nashville Hot Seasoning to any of their favorite sides—a perfect pairing of the beloved Nashville Hot Seasoning and Fatburger’s fan-favorite side options.

“Our fanbase continues to crave the heat so we wanted to deliver with an irresistibly hot line-up of new items," said Taylor Fischer, Vice President of Marketing at Fatburger. “Like Fatburger, Frank’s RedHot has a loyal following and celebrated history, so we knew joining forces would kick things up a notch when it comes to our chicken game. And we didn’t stop at the chicken—we want fans to add the seasoning to our sides, too! Get them while they’re hot!”

For more information or to find a Fatburger near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

*Frank’s RedHot® is a registered trademark of The French’s Food Company LLC, used under license

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .

