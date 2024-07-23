Summerween in Full Swing: Celebrate 100 Days to Halloween with Michaels





IRVING, Texas, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Michaels, the best place for all things creative, today announced its second annual “100 Days to Halloween” campaign kicking off with an early drop of its viral Summerween décor collection, Hippie Hallow, and a preview of three more highly-anticipated collections that will become available throughout July and August. With trend-setting decorations and everything to create anything – from crafts to costumes to baked goods and more – all at affordable prices, Michaels is the one-stop-shop for Halloween celebrations.

With 73% of Americans participating in Halloween activities last year, a 69% increase from 2022, the holiday continues to grow in popularity, especially among Gen Z and Millennials, who begin shopping for the holiday before or during September.1 Michaels’ 100 Days to Halloween campaign supports growing consumer demand and interest around the holiday by offering a wide range of products well ahead of the fall season, signaling the start of #CodeOrange.

“Halloween is a favorite season for our customers because it embraces creativity and inclusivity, offering endless ways to celebrate—from decorating and hosting parties to DIY costumes and crafts—on any budget,” said Mandi Clark, Director of Trend and Design at Michaels. “For those who love to decorate, our new Halloween décor collections incorporate the latest trends in fashion, pop culture, and design across distinct styles to inspire every kind of Halloween fan. Hippie Hallow offers a trend-forward take on Halloween with retro vibes and groovy disco elements in pink, purple and orange. Haunted Forest stands out as a truly unique collection, unlike anything else on the market, blending eerie elegance in all-white. Midnight Moon delivers on the moody and magical themes our spookier customer loves, and Hocus Pocus is a cheerful family-friendly line that evokes classic Halloween charm.”

Hippie Hallow (available now) fuses youthful designs with retro florals, patterned pumpkins, groovy ghosts, skeletons, and skulls. It creates a nostalgic, playful atmosphere with disco elements and sunset hues of pink and orange that transition easily from #Summerween to fall, featuring ombre plaster, acrylic, and flocked accents for a perfectly on-trend '70s look.

The three remaining collections will roll out between July 26 through August 16:

Haunted Forest (available July 26): This unique collection captures the eerie elegance of a haunted house set in an unexpected monochromatic palette of frosted whites. Gothic romance and Victorian charm are brought to life with pieces featuring white wolves, ravens, snakes, cicadas, and botanical motifs, including apothecary bottles, haunting prints, skulls, skeletons, and cobwebs embellished with rhinestones, pearls, and crystals to infuse darkness with delicate beauty.



Additionally, Michaels has a wide assortment of exterior Halloween decorations, including a showstopping 10-foot phantom (available July 26) and an 8-foot skeleton (available August 16).

For customers ready to start celebrating the season, Michaels U.S. stores will maintain regular business hours on Labor Day (9 a.m. – 9 p.m.). Stores will remain open during regular hours on Halloween (9 a.m. to 9 p.m.). Use our Store Locator on Michaels.com to check your local store hours for exceptions.

Michaels has much more Halloween inspiration and fun to come over the next 100 days, so be sure to visit us online, follow us on social media @michaelsstores and watch for more of our Halloween news.

