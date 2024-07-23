Electric is the Future: Chronus Health to Unveil its Electrical Sensing-Based Blood Testing Technology at ADLM 2024

FREMONT, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chronus Health , an innovator in point-of-care diagnostics, announced today that it has developed the first-of-a-kind electrical sensing-based, real-time blood testing system for use in urgent care centers, skilled nursing facilities, infusion centers, retail clinics, as well as primary care and specialty clinics. This technology will reduce time to diagnosis and lower overall healthcare costs since blood samples are analyzed on-site rather than sent to central labs for analysis.



Chronus Health’s platform can uniquely support cell counting, chemistry assays (electrolytes, small molecules, and proteins), and immunoassays (proteins). This comprehensive solution, often regarded as the “holy grail” of diagnostics, has remained elusive until now, as past attempts to miniaturize existing technologies have lacked technical feasibility and cost effectiveness. By leveraging a proprietary electrical sensing approach that integrates microfluidic sensors, machine learning, and aptamers, Chronus is poised to be the first to successfully deliver a platform capable of testing multiple blood panels outside the central lab setting. With 60% of all blood tests conducted outside hospitals, the company is at the forefront of providing fast and accurate blood testing at the point of care, at a lower price point.

“No one likes waiting for blood test results – neither doctors, nor patients or their families,” said Caesar Djavaherian, MD, Co-Founder and Chief Clinical Innovation Officer of Carbon Health. “Now we have a technology that can cost-effectively provide results at the point of care, leading to better patient outcomes and increased provider satisfaction. We look forward to launching a clinical trial using the Chronus system soon.”

“We are creating a new era for point-of-care testing, with a platform slated to revolutionize the diagnostics industry,” said Anand Parikh, CEO and Co-Founder of Chronus Health. “The foundation of processing lab work has remained the same for decades, and just as other industries have benefited from the innovation in electrical technology, so too will healthcare.”

Chronus Health will showcase its innovative platform at the Association for Diagnostics & Laboratory Medicine (ADLM) 2024 conference, taking place in Chicago from July 28 to August 1. Healthcare providers and other stakeholders who wish to participate in a live demo or learn more about Chronus’ technology and data, can visit their website at www.chronushealth.com.

About Chronus Health

Chronus Health, a Silicon Valley-based venture-backed medical technology company that has raised $28 million to date, is changing health delivery through innovative point-of-care diagnostics. The company is developing the first real-time electrical blood test system, which offers significant advantages in cost, size, and simplicity through the use of electrical sensors that facilitate miniaturization and reduce complexity. Chronus’ mission is to transform healthcare globally by unlocking diagnostics everywhere. Learn more at www.chronushealth.com.

The Chronus Health blood testing platform is for investigational use only, as per U.S. regulations.