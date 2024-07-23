Global Agricultural Enzymes Market Size To Worth USD 1267.81 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 9.1%

New York, United States , July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Enzymes Market Size is to Grow from USD 530.46 Million in 2023 to USD 1267.81 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.1% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/5217

Fertile soil, higher crop yields, and safe food storage are all facilitated by agricultural enzymes, which are bioactive proteins. They also protect the crops from a range of pests and diseases. Enzymatic activity contributes to the preservation of soil health by facilitating the optimal and favorable balance of the biological, chemical, and physical components of soil. When crops grow in healthy soil, they get nutrients and can withstand harsh conditions. By applying enzymes and a microbial complex, the quality of cash crops which include oilseeds, pulses, cereals, grains, and even fruits and vegetables has been significantly enhanced. There is a greater need than ever for agricultural scientists due to the expanding global demand for organic food and increased awareness of the harmful effects of pesticides. Furthermore, the noteworthy expansion of organic farming and the increase in total productivity from the small amount of arable land. Agricultural enzymes, which are bioactive proteins, are utilized in place of chemicals in the production and preservation of food. They are also used to protect crops from various pests and diseases and boost agricultural production. Furthermore, the chemicals are widely used in agricultural biological processes such as fermentation of silage, bioprocessing of fiber, and processing of crops and agricultural residues. Large corporations are allocating resources toward product development to provide optimal farming solutions. However, enzyme formulation and production can be expensive, particularly for specialized or genetically engineered goods. Expensive production expenses may result in expensive enzyme products that are beyond reach for low-income or small-scale farmers.

Browse key industry insights spread across 220 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the " Global Agricultural Enzymes Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Phosphatases, Sulfatases, and Dehydrogenases), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Fruits & Vegetables, Turf & Ornamentals, Oilseeds & Pulses, and Others), By Functionality (Plant Growth Regulation, Crop Protection, and Fertility products), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/5217

The phosphatases segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural enzymes market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global agricultural enzymes market is divided into phosphatases, sulfatases, and dehydrogenases. Among these, the phosphatases segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural enzymes market during the projected timeframe. Phosphate ions that are easier for plants to absorb are released when organic phosphates are broken down more quickly by enzymes called phosphatase. Making more phosphorus available to plants through these products can enhance nutrient uptake by plants and overall crop yield due to phosphorus is a mineral that is essential for plant growth and development. Moreover, phosphorus fertilizers are widely applied in agriculture to increase the soil's phosphorus content. However, excess applied phosphorus might become insoluble in organic forms or attach themselves to soil particles, making it unavailable to plants. Phosphatase enzymes can be used to assist mobilize and mineralize organic phosphorus, increasing the efficacy of phosphorus fertilizers and reducing the need for excessive phosphorus applications.

The cereals & grains segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural enzymes market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the crop type, the global agricultural enzymes market is divided into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, turf & ornamentals, oilseeds & pulses, and others. Among these, the cereals & grains segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural enzymes market during the projected timeframe. Enzymes such as proteases and amylases can increase the digestibility of cereal grains by breaking down complex proteins and carbohydrates into simpler forms that animals can more easily consume. This leads to improved nutrient use, higher feed conversion rates, and improved animal performance in the production of cattle and poultry. Fungi can contaminate cereal grains and produce mycotoxins that are dangerous to the health of humans and animals, such as aflatoxins, ochratoxins, and fumonisins. Products like glucanases, cellulases, and esterases that degrade fungal cell walls and stop mycotoxin formation might lower the chance of mycotoxin contamination in grains and ensure the safety of food and feed.

The fertility products segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the global agricultural enzymes market during the estimated period.

Based on the functionality, the global agricultural enzymes market is divided into plant growth regulation, crop protection, and fertility products. Among these, the fertility products segment is predicted for the largest revenue share in the global agricultural enzymes market during the estimated period. Enzymes support the decomposition of organic compounds, nitrogen cycling, and microbial activity all processes that improve soil health. Healthy soils with balanced microbial communities enable the use of sustainable agriculture practices due to they are better equipped to support plant growth and withstand shocks from the environment. Using nutrients more efficiently owing to agricultural enzymes lowers the requirement for synthetic fertilizers. These products can help decrease the need for synthetic fertilizers, which in turn lowers input costs and the environmental implications of their use. They do this by increasing the availability of nutrients present in organic inputs or the soil itself.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5217

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural enzymes market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural enzymes market over the forecast period. Fruits, vegetables, nuts, and herbs are a few of the specialty crops grown in the US that require specific management practices. For a variety of specialized crops, enzyme-based treatments specifically address problems with soil fertility, nitrogen management, pest control, and post-harvest quality. They offer specialized solutions for different types of crops and farming methods.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agricultural enzymes market during the projected timeframe. Many countries in the Asia-Pacific region are rapidly growing their agricultural sectors to meet the growing food demands of their rising populations. Due to agricultural enzymes offer solutions to improve crop productivity, soil health, and resource use efficiency, farmers seeking to maximize yields and profitability are finding them increasingly tempting. There is a great diversity of crops, climates, and growth conditions throughout the Asia Pacific region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Enzymes Market include Novozymes A/S, Syngenta AG, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Bayer AG, Aries Agro Limited, Stoller USA, Inc., Bioworks, Inc., Amano Enzyme Inc., Agrinos AS, Creative Enzymes, Enzyme Development Corporation, Greenmax Agro Tech, American Biosystems, Inc., Agrichem Bioengineering, and Others.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/5217

Recent Developments

In May 2024, Rhizobacteria BioSoluções, a global pioneer in bio-innovation, introduced RizoPower, a novel BioActivator for foliar application made from soy, corn, cotton, sugarcane, rice, and wheat. The UBP molecule, which is exclusive to the company, is a significant innovation for the bioactivator field and is present in RizoPower, the company revealed.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agricultural Enzymes Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Product

Phosphatases

Sulfatases

Dehydrogenases

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Crop Type

Cereals & Grains

Fruits & Vegetables

Turf & Ornamentals

Oilseeds & Pulses

Others

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market, By Functionality

Plant Growth Regulation

Crop Protection

Fertility products

Global Agricultural Enzymes Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Agriculture Analytics Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Offerings (Solutions and Services), By Agriculture Type (Precision Farming, Livestock Farming, and Vertical Farming), By Deployment Mode (Cloud and On-Premises), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Agricultural Testing Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sample (Soil, Water, Seed, Plant Tissue, Manager, and Biosolids), By Application (Quality Assurance and Safety Testing), By Technology (Rapid Technology and Conventional Technology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Agricultural Disinfectants Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Chemical Disinfectants, Physical Disinfectants, Biological Disinfectants, and Others), By Form (Liquid, Powder, and Others), By Application (Surface, Aerial, Water Sanitizing, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Agricultural Inoculants Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Bacterial Inoculants, Fungal Inoculants, and Others), By Crop Type (Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Fruits & Vegetables, and Others), By Application (Seed Coating, Soil Application, and Foliar Application), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter