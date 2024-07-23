Global Wearable AI Business Research Report 2024-2030: A $160+ Billion Market Featuring Amazon, Apple, Atlas, Biobeats, Bragi, Fitbit, Focusmotion, Garmin, Google, & Huawei

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable AI - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Wearable AI is estimated at US$51.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$160.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The convergence of AI and wearable technology is a significant advancement towards a patient-centered, proactive, and accessible healthcare system. By leveraging these technologies, healthcare organizations can gain a competitive edge and improve the quality of care they provide. Furthermore, the development of more energy-efficient and miniaturized AI chips is enabling the creation of sleeker and more powerful wearables.

AI-powered wearables have diverse applications in healthcare, including chronic disease management, elderly care, rehabilitation and physical therapy, mental health monitoring, remote patient monitoring, and personalized health and wellness. These devices assist in managing chronic conditions by continuously monitoring vital signs and providing personalized health insights. In elderly care, AI wearables monitor vital signs and activity levels, enabling timely interventions and enhancing the quality of life for seniors. In rehabilitation and physical therapy, wearables track movement and provide real-time feedback, aiding recovery from injuries and surgeries.

Mental health monitoring is facilitated by AI wearables that track physiological and behavioral indicators, offering valuable insights for early intervention and support. As privacy and data security concerns grow, there is also a trend towards implementing more robust security measures and data encryption techniques in wearable AI devices to protect user information.



Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Consumer Electronics Application segment, which is expected to reach US$93.2 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 18.9%. The Healthcare Application segment is also set to grow at 17.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $15.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 16.5% CAGR to reach $27.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Amazon, Apple, Atlas, and more.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 104 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $51.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $160.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.5% Regions Covered Global



Growing Consumer Demand for Health and Fitness Tracking Throws the Spotlight on Wearable AI

Advancements in AI Technology Propel Growth in Wearable AI Market

Rising Popularity of Smartwatches and Fitness Bands Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Innovations in Sensor Technology Strengthen Business Case for Wearable AI Devices

Wearable AI in Chronic Disease Management Driving Market Adoption

Expansion of E-Commerce Platforms Expands Market Opportunities

Rising Demand for Personalized Healthcare Solutions Drives Adoption of Wearable AI

Focus on Preventive Healthcare Sustains Growth in Wearable AI Market

Increasing Demand for Wearable AI in Elderly Care Expands Market

Wearable AI Enhancing User Experience in Augmented Reality

Innovations in Battery Technology Strengthen Business Case for Wearable AI

