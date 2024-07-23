ProVen VCT plc: Directorate change

ProVen VCT plc

Directorate changes

23 July 2024

ProVen VCT plc ("PVN" or the "Company") announces that James Barbour-Smith has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director with immediate effect.

James is an experienced Non-Executive Director, Chair and Adviser with a background in private equity and venture capital investing. James qualified as an Accountant with PwC before moving into analyst and portfolio director roles with Lloyds Development Capital and Gresham Private Equity where he was Head of Portfolio Management. From 2014, James has been Chair of a number of companies operating in various industries, with particular emphasis on managing fund raisings and sale processes.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.13 in relation to the appointment.

The Board also announces Barry Dean will stand down as Non-Executive Director and from the Board on 17 October 2024 after 18 years’ service. Lorna Tilbian will replace Barry as the Senior Independent Director on Barry’s retirement from the Board.

With effect from the date of Barry’s retirement, James will be appointed as Audit Committee Chair and will serve as a member of the Remuneration and Nomination Committees.



Neal Ransome, Non-Executive Chair of PVN, commented:

"We are delighted to welcome James to the ProVen VCT Board. James’s depth of finance, leadership and business growth experience will be hugely beneficial to the Board. His appointment is complementary to the existing Board and we look forward to benefiting from his wealth of experience."

"I would also like to thank Barry for his unwavering support and commitment to ProVen VCT over the last 18 years. Barry has made a very significant contribution during his tenure, and he steps down from the Board with our sincerest gratitude."

