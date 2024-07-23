Feed Prebiotics Market Share Estimated to Reach USD 4.7 Billion by 2034, Expecting 5.4% CAGR Growth: Prophecy Market Insights

Covina, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Prophecy Market Insights, the study concludes that the global feed prebiotics market size and share is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% between 2024 and 2034. The market revenue of USD 2.87 Billion in 2024 is expected to grow up to USD 4.7 Billion by 2034.

Feed Prebiotics Market Report Overview

Feed Prebiotics is the indigestible fiber, hence providing food and nourishing the good bacteria in the stomachs of animals, therefore producing short-chain fatty acids, SCFAs, which, in turn, improve the health of overall animals by nourishing the lining of the guts. They improve gut health and the general immune system for better nutrient absorption and digestion by promoting the growth of beneficial bacteria while at the same time attacking the dangerous ones. Since long-term usage of antibiotics in cattle may result in antibiotic resistance, the use of prebiotics can help in reducing reliance on antibiotics. The commonly used examples of feed prebiotics include mannan-oligosaccharides, fructose-derived fructose (FOS), and inulin, which is a prebiotic fiber found in chicory root and artichokes, among others. The gut flora of the animals may have to be adapted before new feed ingredients are included, and the efficiency of feed prebiotics varies between types of animals, their diet, and the particular prebiotic used.

The Feed Prebiotics market falls under the category of the overall Prebiotics market. The industry sector of this category includes all the Prebiotic Ingredients used when feeding animals. Prebiotics are fed to animals for different purposes such as enhancement of gut health, improvement in isometry, and boosting performance. The majorly used prebiotic is inulin. The growth in the feed prebiotics market is driven by growing demand for animal protein, a focus on animal health and welfare, and regulatory restrictions on antibiotics. The growing world population drives the necessity for healthy and productive livestock, and prebiotics can contribute to better animal health by sustaining gut health and reducing the use of antibiotics in animal production. The actual types of prebiotics in use vary by animal species and outcome of interest, and research on the efficacy of various prebiotics coupled with the development of new prebiotic ingredients and delivery approaches should support market expansion.

Competitive Landscape:

The Feed Prebiotics Market is characterized by rapid growth, technological innovation, and fierce competition. Companies are expanding their global presence, focusing on sustainability, and diversifying their service offerings to stay competitive.

Some of the Key Market Players:

Abbott Laboratories

BENEO GmbH

Cargill Inc.

Alltech Inc.

Beghin Meiji (Tereos S.A.)

Royal Cosun

Yakult Honsha Co., Ltd.

Zenith Nutritions

SKS Bioproducts

DSM Nutritional Products AG

Land O'Lakes

Vetanco

Beneo

Cosucra

Ingredion Incorporated

Analyst View:

Feed prebiotics are considered indigestible fibers given to provide and nourish the beneficial bacteria living in an animal's stomach, hence producing SCFAs, which in turn help enhance overall animal health by nourishing the gut lining. They improve gut health and the immune system for better nutrient digestion and absorption, diminishing the use of antibiotics. Well-known ones include mannan-oligosaccharides, fructose-derived fructose—FOS—and inulin, a prebiotic fiber derived from chicory root and artichokes. Key drivers for the growing demand for feed prebiotics include animal protein demand, emphasis on animal health and welfare, and regulatory restrictions on antibiotics. Notable applications of prebiotics in the diet formulations of most animals, including ruminants, pigs, and poultry, enable a dietary role that is very essential. In aquatic cultures, the influence of prebiotics enhances the immune responses, increases resistance to, and reduces the incidence of diseases, and promotes digestive health in the diets of fish and shrimps. Prebiotic supplement additives are also suitable for all pets, horses, rabbits, and other animals.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Growing Interest in Animal Protein

With the expansion of the world's population, the demand for milk, meat, and eggs has been on the rise. This has led to increased livestock production and making farmers ensure maximum productivity and well-being of farm animals. Prebiotics will, however, help reduce stress and weakened gut health that could result from the high intensity of production practice.

Priority of animal’s health and welfare

By providing for good gut microbiota and reducing the use of antibiotics, prebiotics can help improve animal health—thereby soothing two of the major concerns of rising consumers over animal welfare. Governments are also setting increasingly high standards of animal welfare, which can be assured with prebiotics, therefore helping farmers meet such rules.

Market Trends:

Antibiotic Restrictions in Animal Feed

The antibiotic resistance in animal feeding has become a public health hazard because of its overuse. Many countries are implementing threshold regulations in regard to this, which raise demand for feed additives that improve animal health and at the same time do not foster antibiotic resistance, e.g., the prebiotic.

Segmentation:

Feed Prebiotics Market is segmented based on Product Type, Sub Additive, Animal, and Region.

Product Type Insights

Inulin is a natural prebiotic fiber from chicory that supports digestibility and gastrointestinal health; it also has the capacity to potentiate the immune system of animals. The soluble fiber in the form of fructose oligosaccharides is a nondigestible oligosaccharide source of inulin and fits with health and performance in intestines: chickens, pigs, and aquaculture. It favors nutrient uptake and the action of probiotic microorganisms. Prebiotic supplements, such as isomalto-oligosaccharide (IMO), do have immune system and intestine benefits, but they ferment more slowly than fructo oligosaccharides (FOS) and will eventually cause digestive problems in animals.

Sub Additive Insights

Galacto oligosaccharides generated from lactose increase the quantity of Bifidobacteria groups and Lactobacilli, which aids in digestion, immunity, and the absorption of nutrients. They also reduce pathogen microbes, which enhances gut health. Lactulose, an artificial sweetener used to relieve constipation, decomposes into byproducts that soften excrement. Mangan oligosaccharides, a type of prebiotic, bind to bacteria such as E. coli and Salmonella to prevent infection. They fortify the immune system by triggering the production of antibodies and activating immunological cells. Xylo Oligosaccharides are plant-based compounds that improve immunity by promoting the growth of good bacteria and suppressing the growth of harmful bacteria. They come from maize cobs or wood. Additionally, they may have anti-inflammatory qualities. The general health and welfare of the gut is supported by these prebiotics.

Animal Insights

Prebiotics play a crucial role for many animals, including ruminants, pigs, poultry, and aquatic species. In aquaculture, farmers use prebiotics to boost immune responses, resistance to diseases, and digestive health in fish and shrimp diets. For poultry, prebiotics increase beneficial bacteria in the stomach, which lowers its acidity and makes it hard for infections to survive. They also boost the immune system, improve growth, and make feed more effective. In ruminants' stomachs, which house various single-celled organisms like bacteria, fungi, and protozoa, prebiotics help break down tough materials. Pigs benefit from prebiotics as they promote good bacteria growth in their small intestine leading to better nutrient digestion faster growth, and healthier guts. Other animals such as pets, horses, and rabbits, can also benefit from prebiotic supplements.

Recent Development:

In July 2024, In-feed probiotics and water bioremediation enhance shrimp performance and robustness. Lallemand presented this new study on water and gut microbiota modulation in shrimp at APA 2024. Hallemand presented a study at APA 2024 on how in-feed probiotics and water bioremediation can improve shrimp performance and robustness.

In-feed probiotics and water bioremediation enhance shrimp performance and robustness. Lallemand presented this new study on water and gut microbiota modulation in shrimp at APA 2024. Hallemand presented a study at APA 2024 on how in-feed probiotics and water bioremediation can improve shrimp performance and robustness. In December 2023, the Novel probiotic application method showed promise as a growth promoter for chickens. Mary Anne Amalaradjou, an associate professor of animal science at the College of Agriculture, Health and Natural Resources, has filed a provisional patent for a method of spraying commercially available probiotics on chicken eggs to promote embryonic and post-hatch growth. This innovative approach addresses the ban on antibiotics as growth promoters due to the rise of antibiotic-resistant infections. The patent aims to address the growing issue of antibiotic resistance in poultry.

Regional Insights

North America: An established busy industry with high demand for animal feed with prebiotics for pigs and chickens. This gives North American prebiotic makers a big advantage offering a clean and steady set of rules that helps to push forward new ideas in this fairly new product area. Besides helping new ideas grow, these rules make sure prebiotic feed additives work well and are safe to use.

An established busy industry with high demand for animal feed with prebiotics for pigs and chickens. This gives North American prebiotic makers a big advantage offering a clean and steady set of rules that helps to push forward new ideas in this fairly new product area. Besides helping new ideas grow, these rules make sure prebiotic feed additives work well and are safe to use. Europe: Despite strict regulations slowing down industry growth, there's still high demand for prebiotics in animal feed. This stems from better animal comfort and fewer antigens. Europe teams up with regulatory bodies to cut back on antibiotic use in animal production to prevent health issues and diseases. Many see prebiotics as a good stand-in for antibiotics when it comes to boosting animal health.

Browse Detail Report on "Feed Prebiotics Market Size, Share, By Product Type (Inulin, Fructo Oligosaccharide (FOS), and Isomaltooligosaccharide (IMO)), By Sub Additive (Galacto Oligosaccharides, Lactulose, Mannan Oligosaccharides, and Xylo Oligosaccharides), by Animal (Aquaculture, Poultry, Ruminants, and Swine), and By Region - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2034" with complete TOC @ https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/feed-prebiotics-market-5476

