Discover the BTY (BitYuan) Listing on XT

About BTY

BTY (BitYuan) adopts a multi-chain architecture of main chain + parallel chain. Its main chain is responsible for consensus, making the main chain as simple, stable, and decentralized as Bitcoin, while the parallel chain is responsible for business. Each parallel public chain has diverse and independent blockchain ecological construction and DAPP development capabilities and can realize efficient cross-chain transactions between multiple chains. This way of separating consensus from business enables the BitYuan public chain to maintain the core of decentralized governance while improving performance.

BTY is fully compatible with Ethereum. As the leading application-based blockchain, Ethereum's side chain and layer-two expansion solutions centered around its technology have gained market recognition. The vast developer community and vibrant application ecosystem have encouraged many public chains to adopt Ethereum's standards. BTY supports Ethereum's address format and signature method, enabling transactions with BitYuan nodes via the web3.js library. Its smart contracts are entirely compatible with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM), allowing developers to seamlessly migrate smart contracts. Additionally, BitYuan's parallel chains can function as Ethereum's layer-two solutions, integrating seamlessly into the Ethereum ecosystem.

The listing of BTY on XT.com opens up new avenues for investors and enthusiasts to access this innovative cryptocurrency. With its commitment to advancing blockchain technology and decentralized principles, BTY emerges as a frontrunner in the blockchain landscape, offering users unparalleled control over their funds and transactions. As BTY continues to forge ahead, its listing on XT marks a significant milestone in its journey towards global adoption and empowerment.

Regarding the listing of BTY on XT.com, Albin Warin, CEO of XT, states, "We are excited to welcome BTY to our exchange, further expanding our offerings to our global community of traders and investors. The advanced multi-chain architecture and Ethereum compatibility of BTY align perfectly with our mission to provide users with access to cutting-edge projects that drive real-world utility." Warin's vision and commitment to advancing the cryptocurrency space highlight XT's position as a premier destination for digital asset trading and investment.

About BitYuan

BitYuan, the visionary force driving the BTY project, embodies a commitment to revolutionizing the blockchain landscape. With a focus on innovation and inclusivity, BitYuan introduces a range of cutting-edge features and technologies aimed at empowering individuals worldwide. The team behind BitYuan comprises seasoned experts and pioneers in the fields of blockchain technology, finance, and cybersecurity.

At the heart of BitYuan's mission lies a dedication to fostering financial freedom and autonomy for every individual. The group's relentless pursuit of excellence is evident in the meticulous development roadmap laid out in the whitepapers, encompassing key milestones from product expansion to ecosystem synergy. By leveraging advanced AI algorithms and cross-chain interoperability, BitYuan ensures that users have access to a seamless and secure financial experience, transcending traditional boundaries and limitations.

The listing of BTY on XT reflects the collective efforts and vision of the BitYuan team, signaling a new era of financial empowerment and innovation. As BitYuan continues to redefine the contours of blockchain technology, its commitment to user-centricity and technological advancement remains unwavering. With BitYuan at the helm, the future of blockchain is not just a vision but a tangible reality, accessible to all who dare to embrace the journey towards blockchain innovation.

About XT

Founded in 2018, XT serves more than 7.8 million registered users, over 1M monthly active users, 40+ million users in the ecosystem, and more than 800 tokens with 1000+ trading pairs. Since then, XT crypto exchange has expanded its offerings by covering a rich variety of trading categories to provide a secure, trusted, and intuitive trading experience for its large user base. One such addition is crypto futures trading which includes USDT-M Futures and coin-M futures perpetual contracts, as well as copy trading that allows users to replicate top traders in real-time with just one click. Additionally, the Futures Grid allows users to automate the buying and selling of futures contracts to make profits.

