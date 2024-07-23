Peer To Peer Network (PTOP) Announces Strategic Partnership with Beantown Advertising for Digital Advertising Campaign

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) (“PTOP”), a pioneer in blockchain technology and digital business card solutions, is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Beantown Advertising, a leading digital billboard advertising company, to spearhead an innovative advertising campaign.



Peer To Peer Network, a trailblazer in the digital business card industry, is thrilled to announce a groundbreaking partnership with Beantown Advertising, a prominent digital billboard advertising company. This strategic collaboration aims to revolutionize the way Peer To Peer Network reaches its audience and promotes its flagship product, Mobicard™, the cutting-edge digital business card app.

Under this new agreement, Beantown Advertising will deploy its largest fully digital advertising truck to promote Mobicard™ and the PTOP stock crowdfunding initiative. This state-of-the-art truck is equipped with high-definition digital billboards on all three sides, ensuring maximum visibility and engagement. This innovative approach to advertising should drive awareness and downloads of the Mobicard™ app, as well as attract potential investors to PTOP's exciting crowdfunding opportunity.

As part of this partnership, Beantown Ads will leverage its cutting-edge marketing strategies and extensive industry experience to enhance Peer To Peer Network’s brand visibility and drive user engagement for its flagship product Mobicard™, and bring awareness to the public about the stock, PTOP.

Beantown Advertising offers the biggest and brightest Mobile Digital Billboard truck in New England with sound & video capability, featuring the most up to date technology in the World. With the potential to reach over a million unique customers every month with an advertising medium that stands out dramatically from most other advertising available.

To see more about Beantown Advertising, click here: BEANTOWN ADVERTISING - Beantown Advertising, Mobile Billboard Ads (beantownads.com)

Key Highlights of Beantown Ads For PTOP:

The 360-degree digital billboard truck will provide unparalleled exposure for MOBICARD™ and PTOP, ensuring that the brand message is seen by a diverse and extensive audience. This innovative advertising solution aligns with Peer To Peer Network's commitment to leveraging advanced technology to drive business success. Client Success: Digital mobile billboards deliver the most direct and impactful solution to our target audience, the daily commuter and shopper, beating out many advertising platforms! Bright, bold, high-resolution display guarantees PTOP’s message is being delivered clearly and consistently. PTOP’s ads will stand out from the rest and captivate the audience.

“We are excited to partner with Beantown Advertising to amplify our presence and reach a broader audience,” said Joshua Sodaitis, CEO of Peer To Peer Network. “Their expertise in digital advertising will be instrumental in driving the growth and adoption of Mobicard™, as well as our other innovative solutions. I am incredibly excited for our shareholders to join forces with Beantown advertising. Their innovative approach to mobile advertising aligns perfectly with our vision of leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance our outreach efforts. This partnership will significantly boost the visibility of Mobicard™ and our crowdfunding initiative for PTOP stock, driving user engagement and attracting new investors in my opinion,” concluded Chairman & CEO Joshua Sodaitis.

Beantown Advertising’s President, Peter DePesa, added, “We are thrilled to work with Peer To Peer Network and contribute to their vision of transforming the business card market. Our team is committed to delivering exceptional results and helping PTOP achieve its marketing goals. I also believe their stock has great potential.”

This partnership marks a significant step in Peer To Peer Network’s marketing strategy, aiming to establish Mobicard™ as the go to for digital business cards as well as establishing MobiCoin as a leading utility token in the market once the coin is launched.

The digital advertising campaign will begin once the graphic designs and campaign is finalized. We hope to have it begin this week. PTOP will share videos of the truck on their Facebook social media @MobiCard as well as on LinkedIn @JoshuaSodaitis next week.

Peer To Peer Network is dedicated to transforming the way professionals connect and network through its flagship product, Mobicard™. Mobicard™ digital business card app offers a seamless and eco-friendly solution for exchanging contact information and building professional relationships. The partnership with the Beantown Advertising, is a testament to PTOP's commitment to innovative marketing strategies that drive growth and success.

About Peer To Peer Network (PTOP): Peer To Peer Network, Inc. (OTC: PTOP) is a forward-thinking publicly traded company specializing in innovative digital business solutions. Its flagship product, Mobicard™, is a digital business card app designed to streamline networking and professional connections in an increasingly digital world. PTOP is committed to leveraging technology to provide cutting-edge solutions for its users and shareholders.

About Beantown Advertising: Beantown Advertising is a premier digital advertising agency renowned for offering the biggest and brightest Mobile Digital Billboard trucks in New England with sound & video capability, featuring the most up-to-date technology in the World. With the potential to reach over a million unique customers every month with an advertising medium that stands out dramatically from most other advertising available.

For more information, please visit www.beantownads.com and www.ptopnetwork.com

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a6a8a32-9d1a-4554-91a5-26e19206fb3c