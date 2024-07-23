Denny's Inc. Announces Two Executive Appointments: Chief People Officer and Denny's Chief Brand Officer

Spartanburg, SC, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Inc. (NASDAQ: DENN) announced today the appointment of two new executive leaders: Monigo G. Saygbay-Hallie, Ph.D. joins as executive vice president, chief people officer for Denny’s Corporation, effective August 5, and Patty Trevino joins as Denny’s senior vice president, chief brand officer, effective August 12.

Celebrated human resources, talent manager and culture leader Monigo G. Saygbay-Hallie will serve as executive vice president, chief people officer for Denny’s Corporation at the enterprise level, leading people initiatives across Denny’s and Keke’s Breakfast Café. Saygbay-Hallie brings more than 20 years of restaurant and retail experience in leading teams and developing talent. She joins Denny’s, having most recently served as chief people officer at Checkers & Rally’s Drive-In restaurants. Before Checkers, she served in HR leadership roles at Sysco Corporation, and YUM! Brands.

“It is a tremendous opportunity to join a legacy brand like Denny’s and Keke’s as a growing brand. I’m most looking forward to helping to expand and elevate the culture and benefit the brand’s people,” said Saygbay-Hallie.

The company also welcomes accomplished marketing and brand leader Patty Trevino as Denny’s senior vice president, chief brand officer. Trevino brings two decades of experience in the restaurant industry and most recently served as executive vice president, chief marketing officer at Red Lobster. She has also held marketing leadership roles at Carl’s, Jr., Bloomin’ Brands and Burger King. Trevino’s position focuses on Denny’s restaurants, overseeing all facets of branding including strategy, public relations, social and digital marketing, consumer experience and product innovation.

“Denny’s is THE iconic American restaurant brand. They are America’s diner. Being part of this stellar team, strengthening our guests' value proposition, delivering craveable food, and enhancing brand love and affinity will be a true honor,” said Trevino.

Both roles will report to Kelli Valade, Denny’s Inc. president and CEO. “Monigo and Patty are proven leaders who will contribute immediately to our company and brand strategies,” said Valade. “They both have invaluable experience that will provide a positive impact on our teams, franchisees and guests. We are giving them a warm welcome to the Denny’s family.”

For more information, please visit dennys.com.

About Denny's Corp

Denny's is a Spartanburg, S.C. - based family dining restaurant brand that has been welcoming guests to our booths for more than 70 years. Our guiding principle is simple: We love to feed people. Denny’s provides craveable meals at a meaningful value across breakfast, lunch, dinner, and late night. Whether it's at our brick-and-mortar locations, via Denny's on Demand (the first delivery platform in the family dining segment), or at The Meltdown, Banda Burrito, and The Burger Den, our three virtual restaurant concepts, Denny’s is ready to delight guests whenever and however they want to order. Our longstanding commitment to supporting our local communities in need is brought to life with our Mobile Relief Diner (that delivers hot meals to our neighbors during times of disaster), Denny's Hungry for Education™ scholarship program, and our annual fundraiser with No Kid Hungry.

Denny's is one of the largest franchised full-service restaurant brands in the world, based on the number of restaurants. As of March 27, 2024, the Company consisted of 1,553 restaurants, 1,489 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 64 of which were company operated. This includes 168 restaurants in Canada, Costa Rica, Curacao, El Salvador, Guam, Guatemala, Honduras, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, and the United Kingdom.

To learn more about Denny's, please visit our brand website at www.dennys.com or the brand's social channels via Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, LinkedIn or YouTube.

