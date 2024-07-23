The End of Art Forgery? Revolutionary NFP.io AI-powered Technology Protects Investments at Upcoming Auction

CHICAGO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calling all art enthusiasts and history buffs! A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits you. The very first artwork showcasing NFP.io (Non-Fungible Physical)’s revolutionary non-duplication technology will be auctioned on Friday, August 9th at the ANA Awards Banquet during the 133rd World's Fair of Money in Rosemont (Chicago), Illinois. Proceeds benefit the Robert Lecce Advanced Adult Scholarship Program for 2025.



This Isn't Your Typical Painting: Unveiling Groundbreaking Security

Imagine a masterpiece that's not only beautiful but secure from duplication. The artwork depicts the famous ANA’s 1804 silver dollar, one of the most coveted of all U.S. rare coins, brought to life in a stunning blend of acrylic and metallic paints by emerging artist Laura Verschoore. But what makes it special? Here's the twist:

Secret Security Features: Hidden within the canvas of the painting are three-dimensional non-replicable markers, invisible to the naked eye, that can be easily checked for authenticity using a quick and easy verification method. Think of it like a super high-tech fingerprint for your art, but even easier to confirm!

Digital Twin: Each painting is linked to a digital certificate of ownership, like a digital passport for your art, adding another layer of security and exciting possibilities, paving the way for future integration of AI-powered analysis.

Now, you can not only own a stunning piece of art but also possess the undeniable assurance of its authenticity!

"Since 1891, the American Numismatic Association (ANA) has championed safeguarding the future of numismatics. In our world, security is everything. That’s why we’re thrilled to bring NFP.io’s trailblazing technology to market. It promises a giant leap forward towards eradicating counterfeiting.” - Thomas J. Uram, the 63rd president of the ANA

This groundbreaking technology from NFP.io is changing the art world. Here's why it matters:

Own with Confidence: Anyone, from seasoned collectors to first-time buyers, can now easily verify their art is genuine.

Goodbye, Art Fraud: Forget about relying on expensive experts. NFP.io's technology makes forgeries nearly impossible.

The Future of Art Collecting: This opens doors to a whole new world of possibilities for artists and collectors alike.

“At NFP.io, we are passionate about democratizing the art world” says Yury Shapshal, CEO of NFP.io. “This means empowering everyone to participate with confidence. Our high-security paintings paired with blockchain registration are a groundbreaking step towards achieving this vision. We believe this technology has the potential to not only transform art ownership but also foster a new era of trust and transparency across creative industries.”

This powerful patent-pending technology has the potential to:

Render Counterfeiting Obsolete: Imagine a world where fake products are virtually eliminated, boosting consumer confidence and brand protection.

Unlock new revenue streams: NFP.io empowers creators and brands to monetize authenticity, opening doors to innovative loyalty programs and data-driven insights.

Don't Miss Out on History in the Making!

Don’t miss your chance to be a part of art history. This is your exclusive opportunity to own the very first artwork secured with NFP.io's revolutionary technology. Bidders must be present at the auction. For more information about the auction, contact ANA Director of Development & Membership Donna Frater (dfrater@money.org, 719-482-9856).

