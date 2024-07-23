Comprise selected to drive awareness for Grasshopper, an AI-powered supply chain management solution

BOULDER, Colo., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comprise® today announced the addition of a new artificial intelligence-powered transportation, warehouse and order management client, Grasshopper, and its cloud-based software-as-a-service platform. Comprise’s dedication to expanding its client roster into new markets continues with the addition of its first transportation and warehousing client.

Leveraging its decades-long, technology-centric communications experience, Comprise will work to raise brand awareness and position Grasshopper as the leading, all-in-one supply chain management solution. Collaborating with a first-of-its-kind partner, the communications agency looks forward to expanding its reach into emerging technologies in the supply chain and delivery space.



“Partnering with an undisputed innovator driving transformation across its industry allows us to do what we do best — the hard stuff — and spotlight the unique and robust AI platform, Grasshopper, revolutionizing delivery services for companies worldwide,” said Andrea Holt, director of public relations for Comprise.



Developed to address the need for a premier, all-in-one supply chain management platform, Grasshopper utilizes its robust AI-powered solution to optimize routes, fulfill orders, track deliveries in real time and more. Grasshopper improves logistics and supply chain management across the entire delivery process by providing in-depth and real-time statistics to address stress areas throughout the supply chain.



“As an industry leader and innovator in the end-to-end supply chain management market, we’re excited to collaborate with an agency at the forefront of technology communications,” said Ori Anavim, Grasshopper co-founder and COO. “We believe that Comprise’s long history of tech-focused strategic communications will pair perfectly with our approach to the AI-powered delivery sector. Grasshopper is excited to continue to evolve our messaging and expand our media reach with the help of Comprise.”



For more information about how Comprise develops and executes impactful communications initiatives, please visit comprise.agency.



To learn more about how Grasshopper enables faster deliveries, minimal errors and heightened customer satisfaction, visit grasshopperlabs.io.







About Comprise

Comprise is a results-driven communications agency. We do “the hard stuff,” understanding and growing companies with technical, complex — sometimes even controversial — stories to tell. Our name is no accident. From ideas to impact, we comprise every aspect of integrated public relations and digital marketing. Named to Inc.’s Power Partners list, our award-winning team combines PR, social media, marketing, content creation, and website design and development to balance the art and science of storytelling. Based in Boulder, Colorado, we serve clients across B2B, technology, new and emerging markets and beyond, helping brands succeed in a shifting media landscape. Discover The Comprise Way™ — our proven approach to making the complex compelling and relatable.





About Grasshopper

Grasshopper is the logistics and delivery technology industry’s most robust AI-powered logistics platform. From automating manual supply chain processes and complicated logistics to allowing users to view and manage shipments across the entire delivery process, Grasshopper increases delivery proficiency from the first to the final mile. Grasshopper combines order management, warehouse management and transportation management services to support the delivery-first era of commerce. Headquartered in New York, Grasshopper has licensed its proprietary technology to delivery and freight companies across North America. To learn more about Grasshopper, visit grasshopperlabs.io.







###