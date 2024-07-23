Konica Minolta to Participate in Ride to End ALZ Summer Classic for Third Consecutive Year

Ramsey, NJ, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced its participation in the Alzheimer's Association Ride to End ALZ Summer Classic, happening Saturday and Sunday, August 24 and 25. The charity bike ride raises funds for the fight to end Alzheimer's disease, and allows participants to ride anywhere, any distance, indoors or outdoors with no minimum fundraising requirement.

This is the third year in a row Konica Minolta has participated in this event. Last year, the company raised $125,268 through more than 700 donations and 98 riders. This year, the company has an overall goal of $150,000, in which 100 percent of the proceeds raised go toward research to find a cure. Konica Minolta has been engaging its employees and dealers to raise awareness and funds, and is matching the first $20,000 in employee donations.

Many Konica Minolta dealer partners, including Ameritek, Blue Technologies – Ohio, Edwards & Virginia Business Systems and Precision Duplicating Solutions have created their own teams and are raising money. Other dealers, including Total Imaging Solutions and Datamax have made sizable donations.

“The Alzheimer’s Association is a cornerstone in the fight against Alzheimer’s disease. It fuels critical progress in dementia science, investing in more than 1,000 active best-of-field research projects in 53 countries. This groundbreaking work has led to FDA-approved drugs that can change disease progression in the early stages of Alzheimer’s,” said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta. “Together with our dealer partners, dedicated employees and supportive friends and family, we are proud to play a role in this vital cause. Our collective efforts make this event a huge success, marked by the incredible participation, engagement and fundraising efforts.”

Blackmer talks more about the importance of this initiative in a recent video she recorded.

By participating in the Ride to End ALZ Summer Classic, Konica Minolta’s employees and dealer partners are fueling support services and cutting-edge research to change the trajectory of Alzheimer's disease. Each dollar raised helps advance research toward the first survivor of Alzheimer's and provides help for those facing dementia today.

Learn more about the Ride to End ALZ here, including how to donate, join a team or start your own.

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey started 150 years ago, with a vision to see and do things differently. The company innovates for the good of society and the world. The same purpose that kept it moving then, keeps it moving now. Konica Minolta aims to partner with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation through its expansive Intelligent Connected Workplace portfolio. Its business technology offerings include IT Services, intelligent information management, video security solutions and managed print services, as well as office technology and industrial and commercial print solutions. Through its ongoing work, the company is fortunate to be continuously recognized for its products and services. This includes, but is not limited to being included on CRN’s MSP 500 list numerous times; named a finalist in the IT Software Category by The World Technology Awards; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys and presented with Keypoint Intelligence’s BLI 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub i-Series. For more information, please visit Konica Minolta online and follow its account on Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Twitter.

# # # # #

Attachments