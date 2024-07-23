Global Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Grow by Over $119 Billion to 2030 - BYOD Policies, Cloud-Based Solutions, Remote Work Trends Drive Demand

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the EMM market is driven by several factors, including the rapid expansion of the mobile workforce, increasing cyber threats, and the need for regulatory compliance. As more employees work remotely, often from multiple locations and using various devices, the demand for secure and efficient mobile management solutions continues to rise. Enterprises face a growing number of cyber threats targeting mobile devices, including malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches, which necessitate the adoption of comprehensive security measures provided by EMM solutions.

Additionally, stringent regulations around data protection and privacy compel businesses to adopt EMM to ensure compliance and avoid hefty fines. Non-compliance can result in significant financial penalties and damage to an organization`s reputation. Technological advancements, such as the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) into EMM solutions, are enhancing their capabilities, making them more effective in threat detection, response, and predictive analytics.

Moreover, the increasing adoption of cloud-based EMM solutions is providing scalability and flexibility, enabling businesses to manage their mobile infrastructure more efficiently and cost-effectively. Cloud-based solutions allow for easier updates, lower upfront costs, and the ability to scale up or down based on organizational needs. The convergence of these factors - expanding mobile workforces, escalating cyber threats, regulatory pressures, and technological advancements - is driving the robust growth of the EMM market.

As businesses continue to navigate the complexities of the digital landscape, EMM solutions will play an essential role in ensuring secure, compliant, and productive mobile operations.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, AT&T, Inc., Avaya, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the EMM Solutions segment, which is expected to reach US$129.3 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 19.0%. The EMM Services segment is also set to grow at 21.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $12.4 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 25.1% CAGR to reach $44.1 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 150 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $47.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $167.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 19.6% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Enterprise Mobility Management (EMM) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Adoption of BYOD Policies Throws the Spotlight on Security Solutions

Increasing Cyber Threats Propel Growth in EMM Security Features

Remote Work Trends Drive Demand for Comprehensive EMM Solutions

Advances in AI and Machine Learning Strengthen Business Case for Enhanced EMM Capabilities

Integration of Cloud-Based EMM Solutions Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Mobile-First Strategies Drive Adoption of EMM in Various Industries

Investments in Mobile Security Technologies Sustain Market Growth

Consumerization of IT Generates Demand for User-Friendly EMM Solutions

Rising Focus on Data Privacy and Protection Drives EMM Implementation

Technological Innovations in Mobile Device Management Propel Market Expansion

Increased Use of Mobile Devices in Healthcare Generates New Opportunities for EMM

Collaborative and Remote Work Models Strengthen the Need for EMM Solutions

Ethical and Privacy Concerns Generate Market Discussions around EMM Practices

Enhanced Mobile Productivity Tools Drive Demand for EMM Integration

Evolving Threat Landscape Accelerates Need for Advanced EMM Security Features

Industry-Specific EMM Requirements Drive Custom Solutions and Market Segmentation

Technological Advancements in Mobile Identity Management Strengthen Market Position of EMM Solutions

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS(Total 23 Featured):

Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

AT&T, Inc.

Avaya, Inc.

BlackBerry Ltd.

Cerner Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Globo PLC

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE)

IBM Corporation

iPass, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

MobileIron, Inc.

Nokia Corporation

Panasonic Corporation of North America

SAP SE

SOTI, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

Verizon Enterprise Solutions

Vmware, Inc.

