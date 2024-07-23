Ushur appoints Mike Price CRO as it continues rapid growth in delivering AI solutions for regulated enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today announced that Mike Price has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Price brings over 20 years of experience in sales leadership roles at tech industry stalwarts including Sun Microsystems, Oracle and ForgeRock.



"I'm thrilled to join Ushur, a true innovator that's revolutionizing enterprise-class customer interactions with its groundbreaking and AI-first experience automation platform,” Price said. “What excites me most is the potential to help enterprises dramatically improve customer satisfaction while simultaneously driving operational efficiency.”

Price brings over 20 years of proven leadership in enterprise B2B technology sales and go-to-market strategies. Most recently, as CRO at Radiant Logic, he transformed the sales organization, delivering consecutive quarters of above-plan revenue and dramatic growth in recurring revenue year-over-year. Prior to that, Mike played a pivotal role at ForgeRock, where as Senior Vice President he led the Americas sales team to four years of expansion and year-over-year Net ARR growth, contributing significantly to the company's successful IPO and subsequent $2.3B acquisition. His track record includes leadership positions at Oracle and Sun Microsystems, where he consistently exceeded revenue targets and drove substantial growth.

“Exponential growth requires transformational leaders,” said Simha Sadasiva, CEO and co-founder of Ushur. “Mike’s demonstrated experience in building high-performing go-to-market teams that have driven exponential revenue growth at varied stages of the company is exactly the kind of leadership that will help us drive the next phase of Ushur’s journey.”

Price’s appointment as Chief Revenue Officer further strengthens Ushur’s executive leadership team as it closely follows the appointments of a new Chief Financial Officer and a new Senior Vice President of People Operations. Ushur reports that the first two quarters of fiscal 2024 have been its largest to date in terms of new revenue generated as well as customer expansions driven by the growing demand for AI-powered solutions designed to deliver operational efficiencies and improved customer experience.

