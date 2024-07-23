Global Catamaran Market Size To Worth USD 2.25 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 5.72%

New York, United States , July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Catamaran Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.29 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.25 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.72% during the projected period.





Catamarans are boats with two hulls connected by a deck or platform. Because of their stability, speed, and spaciousness, they are often used in sea applications. The boating and boating sectors have seen a surge in demand for catamarans due to their unique design and superior performance. A catamaran is a kind of boat that has two equal-sized parallel hulls and is thought to be more stable than a monohull. The boat was created in the later part of the 20th century and is now used extensively for leisure and sports throughout the globe. Unlike typical one-hulled boats, which have a single hull, catamaran boats have two hulls. Increased stability and improved speed are two examples of how technological advances in cruises have led to a rise in the use of catamarans for a variety of purposes. Catamarans are being used more and more for leisure and luxury purposes. They are more quickly, more stable, and more reliable because of features like strong engines and sturdy hulls that allow them to travel longer distances with more comfort and safety. But the primary thing impeding the catamaran market's growth is its expensive entry price. Initially, purchasing a catamaran might be substantially more expensive than purchasing a monohull boat of the same size and functionality.

Browse key industry insights spread across 193 pages with 112 Market data tables and figures & charts from the Report on the " Global Catamaran Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Sailing Catamarans, Power Catamarans), By Size (Small, Medium, and Large), By Application (Sport, Leisure, Transport), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The sailing catamaran segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global catamaran market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product, the global catamaran market is divided into sailing catamarans and power catamarans. Among these, the sailing catamaran segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global catamaran market during the projected timeframe. Sailing catamarans are perfect for long-distance voyages and are frequently utilized by sailors or individuals who like sailing. With the correct engine and propeller, sailboats can reach speeds of nine or ten knots and are seaworthy, meaning they can be comfortable while at sea. Sail management on sailing catamarans has recently been made simpler by new designs and technological advancements.

The medium segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global catamaran market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the size, the global catamaran market is divided into small, medium, and large. Among these, the medium segment is anticipated to hold the largest share of the global catamaran market during the projected timeframe. A boat that is 30 to 50 feet long, or a medium-sized catamaran, can comfortably fit two or four individuals and has enough room for a cabin. A typical ocean-going catamaran spans between 40 and 45 feet in length. By extending the hulls by 10 feet, designers can include a staggering amount of additional facilities.

The leisure segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the catamaran market during the estimated period.

Based on the application, the global catamaran market is divided into sport, leisure, and transport. Among these, the leisure segment is predicted to hold the greatest share of the catamaran market during the estimated period. The primary uses of a leisure catamaran are leisure and water sports. These ships could be equipped with luxurious accommodations, staterooms, and other facilities. The rising demand for luxury, comfort, and vacation homes near bodies of water is fueling the growth of the leisure catamaran industry, along with rising living standards.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global catamaran market over the forecast period.

Europe is expected to hold the largest share of the global catamaran market over the forecast period. With their sailing speeds of 15 to 30 knots, sailing catamarans are mostly utilized for spending quality time with friends and family. Positive industry outlooks will result from growing demand for these boats, which have identical monohull lengths but around 40% to 50% faster traveling speeds. Furthermore, Europe's catamaran market share is growing due to the growing popularity of fishing and water sports in this region.

North America is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global catamaran market during the projected timeframe. Consumer spending on outdoor recreational activities is driving the market's revenue growth. Customers in the area spend large sums of money on outdoor activities such as sailing, cruising, and fishing. Consumer spending on outdoor recreational activities is increasing, which is driving revenue growth in the North American marketplace. The popularity of watersports such as canoeing, rafting, and kayaking in the region is driving up demand for recreational boating.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global catamaran market include iXblue H2X Division, LeisureCat, Alumarine Shipyard, Seawind, Incat Crowther, Voyage, LOMOcean Design, Matrix Yachts, African Cats, Robertson & Caine, Fountaine Pajot, Lagoon, World Cat, Catana Group, Outremer Yachting, Others.

Recent Developments

In May 2023, Renderings of Granocean, a shipyard located in China, have been made public. Azure III is the new 32-meter power catamaran.

In November 2022, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed by Cochin Shipyard and the Inland Waterways Authority of India. The agreement states that Cochin Shipyard would construct a hydrogen fuel cell catamaran ship for Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the global catamaran market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Catamaran Market, By Product

Sailing Catamarans

Power Catamarans

Global Catamaran Market, By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Catamaran Market, By Application

Sport

Leisure

Transport

Global Catamaran Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



