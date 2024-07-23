Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Poised for Explosive Growth to USD 7637.86 Million by 2032 Driven by Increased Security Concerns and Regulatory Compliance Demands | by SNS Insider

Austin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation Market Size was valued at USD 473.58 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 7637.86 million by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 36.27% over the forecast period 2024-2032.

The Automated Breach And Attack Simulation (ABAS) Market is highly demanded at the current moment because of the developing number of already existing and possible cybersecurity threats that incline the organization. One of the key drivers of the automated breach and attack simulation market is the growing number of cyber threats that are ransomware, phishing, and APT. In February 2024, a ransomware attack was launched on United States health-owned technology company Change Healthcare. A new cybersecurity program has been unveiled by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) agency to better protect hospitals amid the rising cyber threats affecting the health sector and disrupting patient care. The Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health decided to invest more than USD 50 million to develop a suite of software that could automatically scan the model hospital environments looking for potential vulnerabilities that hackers might target and come up with solutions as fast as possible to fix it.

The IT industry is among the most affected due to the wide use of cloud computing services which are a truly revolutionary part of the current IT world. The latter provides companies with scalable, flexible, and easily manageable solutions. In 2023, cloud intrusion has risen by 75%, and the cloud data that has been accessed illegally was 110% more. The automated BAS helps in continuously validating and testing the cloud security measures.

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 473.58 million Market Size by 2032 USD 7637.86 million CAGR 36.27% by 2024-2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Growth Drivers Increasing intricacy and interconnectivity of technology systems, networks, and applications

Growing adoption of cloud services enhancing operational efficiency and enabling digital transformation

Segment Analysis

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

The cloud segment held a market share of 54.35% in 2023 and dominated the market. It has been commonly accepted that 94% of malware is posed to organizations through emails. It is being deployed in cloud-based computer services by the vendors. Businesses of all sizes can use cloud services that are based in the cloud that offers scalability and flexibility. The on-premises segment is to be expected to grow at a rate of 36.66% CAGR by 2024-2032.

By Offering

Platforms and Tools

Services

Platforms and tools segment dominated the market with a market share of over 62.89% in 2023. This growth is due to the solution’s ease of implementation into existing frameworks, allowing organizations to improve security settings without completely overhauling their infrastructure. For example, AttackIQ’s full-stack platform includes a catalog of more than 3,000 pre-built attack simulations.

The services segment is the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 36.67% during the forecast period, as companies turn to third-party experts to perform regular security tests.

By Application

Configured Management

Patch Management

Threat Management

Others

By End User

Enterprises and Data Centers

Managed Service providers

Key Regional Development

North America held the major market share of over 34.89% in 2023 and dominates the market. The increasing complexity of the IT environment is the major driving factor influencing the growth of the market in the U.S. Around 100+ cases were filed in the U.S. in 2023 for data breaches in top IT companies, which has affected about 15 million of the population. ABAS tools aim at continuous and automated testing of all the security controls across the varied IT environments of enterprises for identifying and fixing the actual security vulnerabilities in real time.

Asia-Pacific is expected to reach the fastest growth with a CAGR of 36.70% in the forecast period 2024-2032. System intrusion, social engineering, and basic web application attacks represent 95% of breaches in APAC. It is observed that the most common victims of the cyberattacks included government agencies, industrial and IT companies, and financial institutions. Among the above-named organizations, government agencies were the most affected, since 22% of the overall attacks were targeting them.

Recent Developments

July 2023: Darktrace launches Darktrace HEAL, an AI-powered product that helps businesses prepare for, avoid, and recover from cyber-attacks, integrated with other solutions of the company.

August 2023: Pistachio, formerly known as CYBR, has raised €3.25 in funding and presented the product, an AI-driven security training platform helping European corporations to prevent human errors in cyber security.

Key Takeaways

The report offers in-depth analysis and information on the Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market, aiding clients in comprehending market trends, drivers of growth, and potential opportunities.

Customers can utilize the report to create strategic plans and make well-informed choices regarding investing in ABAS tools for improving their cybersecurity defenses.

The report focuses on new product releases and acquisitions, helping clients remain informed about market changes and keep ahead of the competition.

Understanding regulatory requirements and compliance can assist clients in syncing their security strategies with industry standards and regulations.

