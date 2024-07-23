Portable Ultrasound Equipment Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030 - Increasing Use in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Portable Ultrasound Equipment is estimated at US$1.9 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Cart / Trolley-Based Ultrasound Equipment segment, which is expected to reach US$2.4 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.8%. The Handheld Ultrasound Equipment segment is also set to grow at 7.3% CAGR over the next 8 years.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $710.6 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 6.8% CAGR to reach $296.3 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Select Competitors (Total 136 Featured):

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Clarius Mobile Health

EchoNous, Inc.

Esaote S.p.A.

FUJIFILM SonoSite, Inc.

Fukuda Denshi UK

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips B.V.

Samsung Healthcare

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Teratech Corporation (Terason)

Verathon, Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 560 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $2.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Medical Ultrasound: An Overview

Portable Ultrasound Devices: A Bright Star of Evolutionary Journey of Ultrasound Technology

Major Applications of Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Global Economic Update

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Global Portable Ultrasound Devices Market Exhibits Euphoric Growth Spurt

Handheld, Doppler & Obstetrics/Gynecology: Cash Cow Segments of Portable Ultrasound Devices Market

Handheld Devices Represent Striking Advancement in Ultrasound Machine Domain

Obstetrics/Gynecology as Major Application Segment

Developed Markets Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term Growth

Hospital & Clinic Remain Primary End-Users

Select Available Portable Ultrasound Devices/Recent Launches

Competition

Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Handheld Portable Ultrasound Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2023 (E)

Select High-End, Mid-Range and Economy Range Portable Ultrasound Machines

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Startups Look to Transform Portable Ultrasound Market

Recent Market Activity

WORLD BRANDS

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Portability and Convenience Advantages Boost Adoption of Portable Ultrasound Systems in Varied Applications

Rising Use of Ultrasound Technology for Early Disease Diagnosis Bodes Well for Portable Ultrasound Market

Aging Population & Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Spurs Need for Portable Ultrasound Devices

Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035 and 2050

Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population by Developed, Less Developed and Least Developed Regions: 2019 & 2030

Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion: 2010, 2015, 2020, 2025 and 2030

Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040

World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019, 2030 & 2045)

Rise in Minimally Invasive Procedures Drive Demand for Portable Ultrasound Equipment

Cardiovascular Portable Ultrasound: Anytime, Anywhere Advantages of Electrocardiography Boosts Adoption

Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others

Increasing Use of Portable Ultrasound Equipment in Prenatal and Antenatal Care Presents Growth Opportunities

Global New Births (in Millions) per Annum by Geographic Region

Artificial Intelligence at the Forefront in New Portable Ultrasound Systems

AI to Address Ultrasound Barriers

Handheld Compact Ultrasound Systems Gain Popularity

Pulsating Trends Offering Next-Level Thrust to Handheld Ultrasound Devices

Growing Clinical Applications and Market Prospects

Tapping AI for Handheld Ultrasound

Technology Advancements in Handheld Ultrasound Devices Fuels Market Growth

Equipment with Streamlined Workflow Processes

Vendors Focus on New Ways to Reconstruct Images

Emergence of New Business Models

Ultrasound for Therapeutic Applications: A Niche Market for Portable Systems

Rising Prominence of Point of Care Ultrasound Devices Boost Market

Factors to be Considered for Selection of the Right POCUS Unit for Small Practices

Real-time 3D or 4D Ultrasound Imaging Grows in Prominence

Rise in Healthcare Expenditure to Drive Growth

World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017-2023

Elderly Healthcare Expenditure as a % of GDP

Volumetric Ultrasound Gains Ground

Workflow & Transducer Advances

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION



