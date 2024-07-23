Pro League Network teams up with Birches Health on Responsible Gaming & Problem Gambling initiatives

NEW YORK, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pro League Network (PLN), the leading sports media and entertainment company producing sports purpose-built for a wagering audience and short form consumption has struck a strategic collaboration with Birches Health, a pioneering behavioral health provider focused on increasing access to Responsible Gaming resources and problem gambling treatment. Together, PLN and Birches Health aim to ensure that wagering on PLN sports is done in a healthy, sustainable manner through the production and promotion of clinician-led educational materials and support resources.



Pro League Network owns and operates a portfolio of sports that are produced for a wagering and digital-first audience generating tens of millions of impressions per week. PLN’s sports include viral sensations CarJitsu Championship, SlapFIGHT Championship, Ultimate Tire Wrestling, the much-anticipated str33t, professional mini golf and more. PLN readies, monitors, produces and distributes each sport for gaming-inclined audiences, monetizing through sports betting, broadcast rights, sponsorship and affiliate partnerships.

Birches Health will offer comprehensive, virtual support nationally to PLN’s audiences of over 500,000 subscribers, enabling them to engage in the PLN ecosystem in a healthy, sustainable way. The PLN audiences will have seamless access to cutting-edge online solutions that encourage responsible gaming best practices through direct integrations. Birches’ extensive offering of resources includes digital education, interactive learning modules and accessible treatment options.

Pro League Network Co-Founder and Partner, Mike Salvaris, said: "We strongly believe in responsible gaming and this is another important step in that direction. We’re proud to partner with Birches Health and look forward to offering their support to our fans.”

Elliott Rapaport, Founder of Birches Health, added: “Pro League Network’s audience includes a strong cohort of 18- to 34-year-old males, a demographic clinically proven to be more susceptible to at-risk gambling behaviors. Teaming up with PLN means we can provide users – at times new to these niche sports and betting opportunities – with educational resources, customized learning modules, and insurance-covered treatment, all to ensure we are reducing potential gambling harms together.”



About Pro League Network

Pro League Network (www.ProLeagueNetwork.com) is a sports entertainment company headquartered in New York City that is focused on creating sports that are purpose built for wagering audiences and for short form consumption. PLN readies and monitors each sport for wagering, as well as produces, distributes and monetizes each sport through wagering, sponsorship and affiliate. PLN’s portfolio of 18 sports includes the viral sensations World Putting League Championship, CarJitsu Championship, SlapFIGHT Championship, Pro Carrom Tour and more.