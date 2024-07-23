Global Mattresses Business Report 2024: Market to Surpass $100 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Integration of Technology, Hospitality Expansion, Sleep Science Research, Sustainability Trends, Sleep Quality

Dublin, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mattresses - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Mattresses is estimated at US$62.8 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$102.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The integration of technology in mattresses is a rapidly emerging trend. Smart mattresses equipped with sleep trackers, temperature control technologies, and even smart home connectivity is designed to enhance the sleep experience through technology. The advent of smart technology in mattresses has been a game-changer.

Integrated with sensors, these mattresses monitor sleep patterns, heart rate, and even breathing rhythms throughout the night. The data collected is then analyzed to provide insights into sleep quality, duration, and health. This feature allows mattresses to adjust firmness and temperature autonomously, tailoring the sleeping environment to individual preferences, which significantly enhances the overall sleep experience.

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Innerspring Mattresses segment, which is expected to reach US$36.5 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.7%. The Memory Foam Mattresses segment is also set to grow at 7.2% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $16.6 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 10.7% CAGR to reach $24.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

Global Economic Update

Mattresses - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Trends Propel Growth of Eco-Friendly Mattresses

Technological Innovations Drive Adoption of Smart Mattresses

Rising Consumer Awareness Generates Demand for Organic Mattresses

Growing E-commerce Platforms Expands Addressable Market Opportunity

Health and Wellness Trends Accelerate Demand for Orthopedic Mattresses

Urbanization and Housing Trends Spur Growth in Compact Mattresses

Advancements in Materials Technology Strengthen Business Case for Hybrid Mattresses

Aging Population Drives Demand for Adjustable Beds and Mattresses

Increasing Disposable Income Spurs Growth in Premium Mattress Segment

Sleep Science Research Throws the Spotlight on Customized Mattress Solutions

Consumer Preference for Multi-functional Furniture Generates Opportunities for Sofa Beds

Influx of Millennial Buyers Drives Adoption of Affordable Mattress-in-a-Box Solutions

Smart Home Integration Trends Propel Growth of IoT-Enabled Mattresses

Focus on Sleep Quality Drives Adoption of High-Performance Mattress Materials

Hospitality Industry Expansion Generates Demand for Durable Commercial Mattresses

Focus on Ergonomics and Comfort Generates Demand for Specialty Mattresses

Environmental Regulations Propel Adoption of Sustainable Manufacturing Practices

Technological Advancements in Mattress Manufacturing

