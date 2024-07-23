NADP Revitalizes its Foundation

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Dental Plans (NADP) recently revitalized its independent Foundation to focus on research and education initiatives.



NADP members Delta Dental of Massachusetts, MetLife, Principal Financial Group®, and Sun Life U.S. contributed funds to support the re-establishment of the NADP Foundation, which was originally formed in 1997. The foundation's goal is to develop initiatives that will build on its mission statement:

The mission of the NADP Foundation is to promote research and education to improve the oral health of the population through access to and the administration of oral health services.

“I believe the NADP foundation will have a significant impact in advancing the oral health of Americans and look forward to working with this organization,” said Foundation Board Chair Brad Peak of Sun Life U.S.

The NADP Foundation’s Board consists of:

Board Chair Brad Peak, Sun Life U.S.

Dr. Paul Glassman, California Northstate University

Richard Jones, The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America

Theresa McConeghey, Distinguished NADP Alum

Amy Miller, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Dr. Fotinos Panagakos, Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences - School of Dental Medicine

Mike Adelberg, the NADP executive director, will serve as president of the Foundation.

“I am excited to work with these six exceptional Board members to re-invigorate the NADP Foundation in 2024. It will be exciting to help identify and evangelize the best practices in our industry, and to enhance the knowledge of oral health providers and other stakeholders about the value of dental benefits,” said Adelberg.

About the NADP Foundation

The NADP Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organized in 1997. In 2023, the Foundation registered as a public charity in the state of Massachusetts. The NADP Foundation promotes the oral health of Americans through increased access to dental services.

About NADP

NADP is the largest non-profit trade association focused exclusively on the dental benefits industry. NADP members provide dental HMO, dental PPO, dental indemnity, and dental savings plan products to more than 200 million Americans with dental benefits. NADP members include the entire spectrum of dental carriers: companies that provide both medical and dental coverage, companies that provide only dental coverage, major national carriers, regional, and single state companies, as well as companies organized as non-profit plans.

