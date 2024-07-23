DigiKey Announces Global Partnership with Memory Products Leader Kingston Technology

THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DigiKey, a leading global commerce distributor offering the largest selection of technical components and automation products in stock for immediate shipment, announced today that it has partnered with Kingston Technology to distribute its memory and storage solutions globally.



As the world’s largest independent manufacturer of memory products, Kingston offers a wide variety of options, including eMMC, eMCP, ePoP, UFS and DRAM components for industrial and embedded OEM customers of all sizes. The company also provides an industrial SSD line of SATA and NVMe solid state drives (SSDs) created specifically for system designers and builders.

“Kingston is a fantastic addition to DigiKey’s line card, and this partnership will allow customers around the globe access to their world-class memory products,” said Jason Gums, manager of product management at DigiKey. “We’re thrilled to offer Kingston’s high-performing solutions to designers, tinkerers, and engineers everywhere, all backed by DigiKey’s seamless logistics and excellent customer service.”

“Kingston is very excited to expand our partnership to DigiKey’s core supplier program by providing Kingston memory and storage solutions directly from DigiKey’s world-class distribution center,” said Bryan Miltner, U.S. sales manager at Kingston. “We have enjoyed continuous success and growth through DigiKey’s Marketplace e-commerce platform for the past two years, and we anticipate reaching an even broader audience with DigiKey’s global customer base more efficiently through the core supplier program."

With this agreement, DigiKey can now offer Kingston’s products worldwide for immediate shipment, including embedded products, USB drives, enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), industrial SSDs, and Kingston memory modules for use in IoT, networking and communications, embedded, infotainment, bio-medical, industrial, and more. DigiKey will also offer new Kingston product introductions as they come to market.

For more information about Kingston and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the DigiKey website.

About Kingston

Founded in 1987, Kingston Technology is a global leader in the design, manufacturing and distribution of memory and storage products with a presence in over 125 countries. With its headquarters in Fountain Valley, Calif., Kingston has established itself as a trusted and innovative provider of high-quality memory solutions. The company’s extensive product range caters to diverse needs across consumer, enterprise and industrial markets ensuring they receive the best solutions tailored to their specific needs. Kingston’s commitment to excellence is reflected in its rigorous quality control processes, state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities, and a relentless focus on customer satisfaction. Leveraging decades of experience and expertise, Kingston consistently delivers reliable and high-performance products that meet the evolving demands of technology.

About DigiKey

DigiKey, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is recognized as the global leader and continuous innovator in the cutting-edge commerce distribution of electronic components and automation products worldwide. We get technical by providing more than 15.3 million components from over 2,900 quality name-brand manufacturers with an industry-leading breadth and depth of product in stock and available for immediate shipment. DigiKey also supports engineers, designers, builders and procurement professionals with a wealth of digital solutions, frictionless interactions and tools to make their jobs more efficient. Additional information can be found at digikey.com and on Facebook , X , YouTube , Instagram and LinkedIn .

