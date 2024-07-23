Sciens Building Solutions Acquires San Diego-area’s Standard Electronics

SAN FRANCISCO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Building Solutions (“Sciens”) announced it has added El Cajon, California-based Standard Electronics (“Standard”) to its continuously growing family of fire-life safety & security companies.



With already-established locations across the state of California, Standard Electronics increases Sciens’ presence in SoCal and their partnership allows Standard to offer its customers even more resources and expertise, while leveraging Sciens North American growth.

“We chose Sciens because they are thoughtful and disciplined in their growth strategy. They are buying companies to invest and grow them together, not just to have a group of companies that are loosely related,” said Brent Dusenberry, co-owner and president of Standard Electronics. “Their core values are ideally aligned with ours at Standard and we’re excited to begin this next chapter in our exciting journey.”

Standard Electronics was established in 1976 as a fire alarm and low voltage provider serving the greater San Diego area. The company was purchased by John Mongillo and Brent Dusenberry in 2017 with the commitment to provide its customers with the most technologically advanced low voltage systems. Similar to Sciens’ previously acquired SoCal company, Time and Alarm Systems, Standard also specializes in the K-12 school market, as well as government and other verticals.



“The addition of Standard brings us expanded expertise in California and adds to the hundreds of employees we already have supporting customers in the state,” said Terry Heath, Sciens’ CEO. “We aren’t adding companies just to get to scale; we partner with great organizations and then work together to grow. This allows us to serve more customers with more services and gives employees the chance to grow.”

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a fire and life safety company focused on protecting lives and reducing business risk. This includes the design, installation, provision of maintenance and inspection services for fire detection, fire sprinkler and security systems across a variety of commercial vertical markets. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Standard Electronics

For over 40 years, Standard Electronics has been providing reliable fire alarm and low voltage systems installation, service, and maintenance to San Diego and Imperial Valley businesses. They employ a 24-hour service team, a complete design and drafting department, and highly educated installers certified by the National Institute for Certification Engineering Technology. Their team of technicians are thoroughly trained to perform installation and maintenance, as well as annual testing and inspections of various systems, including fire life safety, access control, nurse call, master clock, security, communication, and data networking. For more information, please visit: http://www.standardelectronics.us/.

Contact: Jil Shingledecker

jshingledecker@sciensbuildingsolutions.com

407-221-6785