Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP Named Leading Law Firm by Chambers High Net Worth 2024

Cleveland, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfee, Halter & Griswold’s Estate and Succession Planning and Administration group has been ranked as a Leading Law Firm in Ohio (Band 1) in Private Wealth Law by the Chambers High Net Worth 2024 Guide.

The following Calfee attorneys were ranked individually as Leading Lawyers in Private Wealth Law in Ohio by Chambers HNW 2024:

Law firms and individual lawyers are ranked in bands from 1 (highest) to 6, and being ranked in any band is considered a significant achievement in the global legal community. The Chambers HNW Guide, from Chambers & Partners, covers private wealth management work and related specialties in key jurisdictions globally. Select attorneys and practice areas are included based on interviews with hundreds of lawyers, family offices, accountancy professionals, tax advisers, bankers, investment managers, and high-end real estate agents with a comprehensive understanding of the private wealth sector. With more than 200 researchers, Chambers has been conducting independent research into top law firms worldwide for nearly 30 years and is considered the preeminent ranking organization in the legal industry globally.

Calfee's Estate and Succession Planning and Administration attorneys assist clients in developing and implementing comprehensive estate plans that carefully balance personal goals with tax and administrative concerns. Clients also are provided with comprehensive probate and trust administration, litigation services, and asset protection planning counsel.

Earlier this year, Calfee was recognized as a Leading Law Firm in Ohio, Indianapolis, Washington, D.C., and nationally by Chambers USA 2024. Chambers recognized 17 Calfee practice areas and 43 Calfee attorneys in its Chambers USA: America’s Leading Lawyers for Business Guide 2024. In addition, a Calfee Investment Management Law partner is recognized in Chambers Global 2024.

About Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP

Calfee, Halter & Griswold LLP is a full-service corporate law firm with 160 attorneys and professionals and six offices in Cleveland, Columbus, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Washington, D.C. Calfee serves clients in the Midwest, nationally and globally in the areas of Corporate and Finance, Employee Benefits and Executive Compensation, Energy and Utilities, Estate and Succession Planning and Administration, Government Relations and Legislation, Intellectual Property, Investment Management, Labor and Employment, Litigation, and Real Estate Law. A founding member of Lex Mundi, Calfee offers international representation through a network of independent law firms with access to 22,000 attorneys located in more than 125 countries. Additional information is available at Calfee.com

