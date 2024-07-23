Following The Shirt Rip Heard Around the World, The Iconic Hulk Hogan Launches Real American Beer Into Michigan, Marking Sixth State in Unprecedented National Launch

DETROIT, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following Real American Beer’s successful launches in five US states in five weeks, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by the iconic WWE Hall of Fame wrestler Hulk Hogan is now set to make its highly-anticipated debut today in Michigan. The Hulkamania is growing, from world leaders and entertainment giants coming out to support Real American Beer, and retailers, bars, and restaurants experiencing early success.



Real American Beer is a premium American-style light lager meticulously brewed with 100% North American ingredients. At 4.2% ABV, it provides an easy-drinking experience, a light body, and a crisp, clean finish. The malt gives it a rich golden hue, while the hops ensure a well-balanced flavor.

"If the Great Lakes State is anything like what we experienced last week in Missouri, Michigan better get ready brother," said Hulk Hogan.

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be rolling out in Michigan and will be available at top Michigan retailers, bars, and restaurants and through major national outlets.

An extensive and growing lineup of Real American Beer merchandise and apparel is also now available for purchase globally from its online store.

For more information on Real American Beer, including the full list of launch events and where to buy, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.