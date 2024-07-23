Global Automated Media Preparation System Market Size To Worth USD 2.65 Billion By 2033 | CAGR of 10.24%

New York, United States , July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Automated Media Preparation System Market Size is to Grow from USD 1.0 Billion in 2023 to USD 2.65 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.24% during the projected period.





Automated media preparation involves preparing, sterilizing, and distributing liquid or solid cultures. Media dispensing machines can be manually operated in smaller labs or 'walk-away' in larger ones. Preparing and dispensing plated medium or broths in tubes and bottles can demand time in a demanding laboratory, especially if there are a lot of samples. Although minimizing labor costs is a compelling incentive to deploy an automated media preparation process, there are additional aspects to consider, including the cost of preservation space and facilities if ready-to-use [RTU] media is used, besides the purchase price. Contamination difficulties may arise during hand media preparation. Rapid advancements in sample collection and preparation, together with increased life sciences R&D spending, are expected to accelerate market growth. The increasing number of clinical trials, in addition to major investments in R&D and product debuts related to sample processing, is expected to drive market growth. Furthermore, adoption can come with a response in laboratories due to issues with staff training, workflow changes, and system integration. Acquiring and using automated media preparation systems could involve large upfront expenditures.

Global Automated Media Preparation System Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Automated Liquid Handling Systems, and Automated Culture Media Preparation Systems), By Application (Microbiology, Cell Culture, Drug Discovery and Development), By End-User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Laboratories, Clinical Laboratories, Research and Academic Institutes) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The automated culture media preparation systems segment is dominating the market with the largest market revenue share of the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe.

Based on the product type, the automated media preparation system market is divided into automated liquid handling systems and automated culture media preparation systems. Among these, the automated culture media preparation systems segment is dominating the market with the largest market revenue share of the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe. Automated culture media preparation systems were developed particularly for creating culture mediums for microbiological and cell culture studies. Automated culture media preparation consists of a system for supplying nutrients without opening the container's seal.

The cell culture segment is expected to grow the highest market share of the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the automated media preparation system market is categorized into microbiology, cell culture, drug discovery, and development. Among these, the cell culture segment is expected to grow the highest market share of the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe. Cell culture media is a gel or liquid containing chemicals that regulate and promote the development of cells or microorganisms used in biopharmaceutical manufacture. The systems were created to prepare media for cell culture experiments.

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR growth of the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe.

Based on the end-user, the automated media preparation system market is categorized into biotechnology and pharmaceutical laboratories, clinical laboratories, research and academic institutes. Among these, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical laboratories segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR growth of the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe. Automation solutions customized to the distinctive demands of the biotech and pharmaceutical sectors. This market is being driven by higher regulatory approvals for vaccines, an increase in the applications of cell culture consumables in research operations, and an increase in clinical research funding in both developed and emerging nations.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automated media preparation system over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the automated media preparation system over the forecast period. This market is predicted to develop as a result of increased R&D, product launches, and the concentration of market participants in the region. The pharmaceutical sector in the United States is the most research-intensive, with an intense focus on adopting creative solutions to improve pipeline development and patient care. The United States is predicted to be the largest market in this region, after other countries. Furthermore, recent product launches in the United States, and newly established healthcare infrastructure-focused market companies in life sciences and pharmaceuticals research and development (R&D), are key drivers of market growth.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the automated media preparation system during the projected timeframe. Because of the increased emphasis on improving healthcare services, Asia Pacific continues to have a substantial market share. As a result of the increasing need for effective pharmaceutical discovery, research, and diagnostics, there is a promising market prediction. Furthermore, the increased development of advanced automation solutions contributes to market growth in the region.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the automated media preparation system include Dalet, Harmonic Inc., Cobalt Digital, Blackmagic Design, Appear TV, Pebble Beach Systems, Miranda Technologies, Teledyne Instruments, Teknolabo A.S.S.I., ERWEKA GmbH, Pharma Test Apparatebau AG., Avid Technology, Sony Corporation, and Panasonic Corporation, and Others.

Recent Developments

In June 2022, Thermo Fisher Scientific demonstrated the AccelerOme Automated Sample Preparation System at the 70th American Society for Mass Spectrometry (ASMS) Conference on Mass Spectrometry and Allied Topics.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the automated media preparation system market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Automated Media Preparation System Market, By Product Type

Automated Liquid Handling Systems

Automated Culture Media Preparation Systems

Global Automated Media Preparation System Market, By Application

Microbiology

Cell Culture

Drug Discovery and Development

Global Automated Media Preparation System Market, By End-User

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Clinical Laboratories

Research and Academic Institutes

Global Automated Media Preparation System Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



