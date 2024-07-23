Canadian International Air Show Celebrates 75 Years of Aviation History

TORONTO, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) returns Labour Day weekend to celebrate 75 historic years of soaring over Toronto and the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF). To celebrate these milestones, the show will feature two of the best demonstration teams in the world, the Canadian Forces Snowbirds and the must-anticipated return of the Royal Air Force Acrobatic Team, the Red Arrows.



“This is our biggest celebration to date with two milestone anniversaries, two jet teams, two demonstration teams, as well as one of only 2 flying Lancaster's in the world. People do not want to miss this,” said Lori Duthie, Executive Director of the Canadian International Air Show.

Founded in 1946, CIAS is celebrated as the longest-running air show in North America, attracting over 1 million visitors to Toronto's Waterfront every Labour Day weekend. At the inaugural CIAS, an Avro Lancaster was among the featured aircraft. This year, the show will pay tribute to its origins by showcasing the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum’s Lancaster, celebrating the rich heritage of Canadian aviation.



Additional 2024 Canadian International Air Show program highlights include:

Experience the United States Air Force F-22 Demo which highlights the Raptor’s exceptional maneuverability.

See the Douglas C-47 Dakota on August 31 and the B-25J on September 1 & 2.

Catch Trevor Rafferty and his homebuilt Pitts 12 which is modeled off a 1930s barnstormer with 400 horsepower.

Watch in awe at Kyle Fowler with his backwards looking plane, the Long-EZ.

New in 2024, fans are invited to visit the free STEM area, featuring full-size aircraft on display, a unique virtual reality experience, aerospace exhibits, and more.

Snap a selfie with select performers and crew during meet and greets.

Enjoy delicious eats and treats at the concession stand and refuelling station.

Air Show ticket holders can continue the adventure with same-day admission to the Canadian National Exhibition.

Tickets are flying out the door and can be purchased at www.cias.org. Tickets are available in two package options, General Admission and Flight Deck, both of which guarantee the best possible views and provide VIP opportunities for attendees.

Visit www.cias.org and follow CIAS on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter for updates and further announcements.

ABOUT THE CANADIAN INTERNATIONAL AIR SHOW:

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) is Canada’s largest and longest-running air show located right in the heart of downtown Toronto. It is a jam-packed air display showcasing modern military jets, vintage warbirds, thrilling aerobatics, and much more. The CIAS is celebrating its 75th Anniversary in 2024 along with the 100th Anniversary of the Royal Canadian Air Force. For more information, please visit www.cias.org.

