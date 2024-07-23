Blaqclouds Inc. Announces Launch of Groundbreaking Blockchain-Based AI Enterprise

LAS VEGAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blaqclouds Inc. (OTC: BCDS), is thrilled to announce the launch of its new blockchain-based AI enterprise. This cutting-edge initiative is set to revolutionize the landscape, enhancing data collection for blockchain operations and will expand quickly to security, efficiency, and scalability for businesses worldwide.



The global blockchain market size was valued at USD 3.67 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 39.7 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 67.3%, according to https://www.marketsandmarkets.com. Simultaneously, the AI industry, valued at USD 62.35 billion in 2020, is expected to expand at a CAGR of 40.2% from 2021 to 2028, as reported by Grand View Research. The convergence of these two dynamic sectors presents a monumental growth opportunity, allowing Blaqclouds Inc. to position itself at the forefront of technological advancement.

Blaqclouds Inc.’s new blockchain-based AI enterprise will leverage decentralization and artificial intelligence to enhance real time data scraping and compilation. The trust less environment and reduced human interaction increases the integrity and security of AI operations. This hybrid approach aims to mitigate data breaches and streamline processes, offering unparalleled benefits in data security, operational efficiency, and cost-effectiveness.

This venture places Blaqclouds Inc. alongside notable industry players such as IBM, which has made significant strides with its Blockchain AI solutions, and Microsoft, whose Azure Blockchain Service is rapidly gaining traction. By combining unique blockchain and AI applications, Blaqclouds Inc. is poised to compete fiercely, bringing innovative and proprietary offerings to the market.

"We're excited to unveil our latest blockchain-based AI enterprise, marking an important step toward the creation of a suite of new BlaqClouds technologies," said Marjorie Schaefer CEO of Blaqclouds Inc. "This launch not only underscores our commitment to cutting-edge research and development but also sets the stage for what we believe will be a pivotal advancement in how blockchain enterprises compile and secure their data."

Blaqclouds Inc.'s recent expansion promises to deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of businesses in multiple sectors, from finance to healthcare. With the potential to capture a significant market share, this launch represents a compelling opportunity to capitalize on the burgeoning blockchain and AI sectors

The blockchain-based AI enterprise will officially launch this week, with a virtual event scheduled to showcase its initial capabilities and strategic benefits. Interested parties can register for the event at BlaqClouds.io to learn more about how Blaqclouds Inc. plans to usher in a new era of intelligent, secure digital solutions.

Blaqclouds Inc., is a Nevada publicly traded company specializing in artificial intelligence and innovative blockchain technology solutions. With a commitment to delivering high-performance, secure, and scalable AI-powered blockchain solutions, Blaqclouds Inc. continues to push the boundaries of what’s possible in the digital age.

To better reflect the company's new direction. Please disregard any and all past social media posts and/ or news releases. A company press release will verify any new social media outlets. Currently, the only media outlet is the company's Twitter (X) account @BlaqcloudsBCDS. The Company's website is https://www.bcdsholdinginc.com. The company's information can be verified at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/BCDS/profile.

