BitAngels Network Hosts Blockchain Pitch Competition in Nashville

Nashville, TN, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The BitAngels Network is thrilled to announce its upcoming pitch competition during Bitcoin 2024 at the Nashville Entrepreneur Center on July 27, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM. This event offers blockchain startups an unparalleled opportunity to pitch for investments, to boost their visibility and to network with the most brilliant minds in the financial and digital worlds, at no cost to attendees.



Event Highlights:

Date: July 27, 2024

Time: 9:00 AM - 8:00 PM

Location: Nashville Entrepreneur Center, 41 Peabody St, Nashville, TN 37210, United States

Event Schedule:

Opening & Brunch: 9:30 AM

Lunch: 1:00 PM

Afterparty: 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM, sponsored by Pizza DAO (Pizza Angels)

In another exciting development, the Bitcoin Startup Lab has partnered with BitAngels for this Bitcoin 2024 Nashville satellite event, with a roadmap to host many events together in the future. The Bitcoin Startup Lab is accelerating the best ideas and founders in the FinTech space, led by Albert Liang, who states, “a partnership between BSL & BitAngels is long overdue. We have become well-equipped in preparing founders for funds for several years via education, mentorship, and marketing. We are happy to add value to the BitAngels ecosystem while our founders get the opportunity to meet some of the best names and funds in financial technology.”

Startups interested in pitching are encouraged to apply through the BitAngels Network website .

Hosts: The BitAngels Network: Founder Michael Terpin, Joyce Chow, Tokenize! Global Director, newly appointed BitAngels Global Director Alyze Sam, and new Nashville City Leader Dr. Adel Elmessiry. Please contact Alyze or Dr. Adel for partnerships, media, and sponsorship opportunities.

Alyze Sam: This multi-award-winning author is globally sought after for her Web3, stablecoin, and cybersecurity education. She is the BitAngels Global Director and has significantly contributed to the FinTech community through her inventions and social impact initiatives. Sam exclaims, “Kicking off my role with this event is a huge honor. I look forward to fostering innovation and connecting with the brilliant minds driving the future of blockchain.”

Dr. Adel Elmessiry: Dr. Adel Elmessiry is a distinguished AI architect, world-renowned speaker, and the President and CTO of AlphaFin. With a Ph.D. in computer science, he leads in AI and FinTech innovation, mentoring at industry events. Dr. Elmessiry states, “I am thrilled to be a speaker, judge, city leader, and VC for BitAngels Nashville. BitAngels is an internationally known brand; I’m excited to offer on-site training, advising, education, and technical support from my local incubator for new and upcoming founders in the FinTech and AI space.”

Michael Terpin: Michael Terpin is a pioneering entrepreneur and investor in the tech space, most loved for founding BitAngels, the first angel network for supporting web3 startups, and Transform Group, a leading blockchain advisory firm.

Joyce Chow: Joyce Chow is a celebrated film producer, director, and founder of the iHollywood Film Fest, which promotes independent films and emerging filmmakers and storytellers of all ages through innovative approaches.

Special Guests:

Larry Sanger: Larry Sanger, co-founder of Wikipedia, is a globally loved philosopher and internet project developer committed to free, reliable access to information, significantly impacting online education and knowledge sharing.

Shane Hackett: Shane Hackett is a seasoned media veteran and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience. As Chairman of MarketLeverage, he has driven the company to become an Inc. 100 advertising firm and Fortune 5000 company.

Travis Wright: Travis Wright is a digital marketing strategist, author, and co-host of the Bad Crypto Podcast. His engaging style and insights make blockchain and crypto accessible and entertaining to a broad audience.

Albert Liang: Albert Liang, Co-Founder and CEO of Bitcoin Startup Lab, is a visionary leader in blockchain. He has shaped the landscape for emerging Bitcoin and blockchain startups through his expertise and innovative ventures.

Additional Information:

Tickets and Registration: https://bit.ly/BitAngelsNashville



More Information and Registration: https://BitAngels.Network



If you need any additional details or further assistance, contact:

Alyze Sam: alyze(at)bitangels.network

Dr. Adel: adel(at)alphafin.io

Or Gavin: gavin(at)bitangels.network

BitAngels Pitches: https://bitangels.network/presenters



About BitAngels: Founded by industry leaders Michael Terpin and David Johnston in 2013, BitAngels has evolved from the world’s first angel network for digital currency startups to the largest, with chapters in 25 cities globally. BitAngels aims to accelerate blockchain adoption by connecting entrepreneurs, investors, and the community. Leaders & VCs Apply: https://bitangels.network/



About the Nashville Entrepreneur Center: Since 2010, the Nashville Entrepreneur Center (EC) has been the go-to destination for turning ideas into reality. As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, we're dedicated to making Nashville the ultimate startup hub by fostering a supportive ecosystem for entrepreneurs at every stage. Our committed staff is invested in increasing entrepreneurs' likelihood of success, offering the resources and connections needed to thrive. Visit: https://ec.co/about/

