SW GRADUATE SCHOOL OF BANKING 158th ASSEMBLY FOR BANK DIRECTORS SET FOR AUGUST 22-25, 2024, IN COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO

Dallas, TX (SMU), July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SW Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) at SMU Cox School of Business, a nationally renowned source for bank director education, is registering participants for its 158th Assembly for Bank Directors, August 22-25, 2024, at The Coeur d’Alene Golf and Spa Resort in Idaho. SWGSB Assemblies for Bank Directors attract bank directors and senior management from across the country to address the latest issues affecting the industry. From nationally known authorities on corporate governance to leading experts on risk management, speakers at the assemblies provide the knowledge to execute board duties with rigor and intelligence.

With regulators now requiring a full range of banking knowledge, SWGSB assemblies deliver programs of national interest, tailored to director duties and responsibilities. The program qualifies as one of two requirements needed to attain the community bank director’s certification.

“The SWGSB Assemblies for Bank Directors are premier educational opportunities,” said Philip K. Smith, chairman and CEO, Gerrish Smith Tuck Consultants and Attorneys. “They provide up-to-date information from industry experts and focus on practical steps and actions directors take to improve their organizations. If you go for the great location your first year, you will return for the great content!’’

The 158th Assembly for Bank Directors at The Coeur d’Alene Golf and Spa Resort promises cool temperatures and hot topics. SWGSB Trustee Jelena McWilliams will be the keynote speaker. Managing partner of the Cravath, Swaine & Moore, LLP Washington, D.C. office and head of the Financial Institutions Group Practice, McWilliams is a former chair of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and a frequent speaker on trends and topics in the financial services sector.

The array of expert speakers also includes:

Cliston “Doc” V. Bodine III, Managing Director, Gerrish Smith Tuck, PC

William T. Chittenden, Ph.D., President and CEO, SW Graduate School of Banking at SMU Cox

Erica L. Crain, Managing Principal, CliftonLarsonAllen

Christopher J. Furlow, President and Chief Executive Officer, Texas Bankers Association

Shane Goodwin, Ph.D., Professor of Practice and Associate Dean, Executive Education and Graduate Programs, SMU Cox School of Business

T. Gary Hudson, Former President and CEO, Current Board Member, The Farmers & Merchants Bank

Edward A. Krei, Bank Consultant and previous investment broker/dealer Managing Director

Merrill J. Reynolds Jr., Managing Director, National Certified Community Bank Director’s Program

Edmond J. Seifried, Ph.D., Chief Economist, SW Graduate School of Banking at SMU Cox

Jamie T. Sumner, Chief Analyst, Seifried & Brew LLC

Greyson E. Tuck, President, Gerrish Smith Tuck, PC, and Gerrish Smith Tuck Consultants

A bucket list golf destination, The Coeur d’Alene Golf and Spa Resort is home to the world’s only floating green. The resort has an award-winning spa, five-star dining and wine cellar, boat marina, infinity pool, private beach, shopping, nightlife, and outdoor recreation, including lake cruises and hiking.

Bank directors can register at swgsb.net/form_event_directors, visit swgsb.org/programs/assemblies-for-bank-directors, or call 214.768.2991 for more information.

ABOUT THE SW GRADUATE SCHOOL OF BANKING AT SMU COX

The mission of the SW Graduate School of Banking (SWGSB) at SMU Cox is to be the most trusted educational source for loan officers, bank directors, regulators, commercial lenders, operations officers, marketing officers, and management professionals. Since 1957, SWGSB has been a nationally recognized leader in bank management education at the corporate level, serving financial services professionals with banking education, bank management training, and bank director training programs. Learn more at swgsb.org.

