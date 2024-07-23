DallasNews Corporation Announces Schedule for Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Release and Conference Call

DALLAS, July 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DallasNews Corporation (Nasdaq: DALN) said today that it will release second quarter 2024 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. A conference call will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. CDT.

The conference call will be simultaneously webcast on DallasNews Corporation’s website at investor.dallasnewscorporation.com/events. An archive of the webcast will be available at dallasnewscorporation.com in the Investor Relations section.

To access the listen-only conference call, dial 1-877-336-4436 and enter the following access code when prompted: 8453121. A replay line will be available at 1-866-207-1041 from 12:00 p.m. CDT on July 31, 2024, until 11:59 p.m. CDT on August 6, 2024. The access code for the replay is 4993908.

About DallasNews Corporation

DallasNews Corporation is the Dallas-based holding company of The Dallas Morning News and Medium Giant. The Dallas Morning News is Texas’ leading daily newspaper with an excellent journalistic reputation, intense regional focus and close community ties. With offices in Dallas and Tulsa, Medium Giant is a full-service advertising agency dedicated to designing, creating and delivering stories that drive customers to act. For additional information, visit dallasnewscorporation.com or email invest@dallasnews.com.

Contact:

Katy Murray

214-977-8869

Kmurray@dallasnews.com