Global Agricultural Testing Market Size To Worth USD 13.05 Billion By 2033 l CAGR Of 7.05%

New York, United States , July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Testing Market Size is to Grow from USD 6.6 Billion in 2023 to USD 13.05 Billion by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.05% during the projected period.





Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-sample/5214

Several methods are used to assess the quality of these samples to understand the extent of soil, water, and fertilizer pollution. All of this is covered by the agricultural testing services. An important growth in the farming testing sector is being driven by concerns about sustainable practices and food safety. The general public is becoming more conscious of food safety as a result of population expansion and urbanization. The shift in consumer preferences toward a higher standard of food safety and quality in terms of chemical residues, which will promote market expansion during the projection period, makes maintaining the soil attributes for quality production vital. Furthermore, the world market for agricultural testing is expanding due to several factors, including the growing population, urbanization, and industrialization, especially in emerging economies, which is creating a greater need for agricultural products. In agriculture, testing is necessary to ensure that genetically modified crops are produced without compromising the quality of the ingredients. Furthermore, the market for agricultural testing will grow as a consequence of the multiple laws that are being implemented by government agencies that are putting forward different environmental protection plans. Strict regulations about agricultural production and environmental safety will drive market expansion in the years to come. The market will benefit from the recent surge in demand for luxury commodities. However, the cost of testing different soil properties is high, and the process takes longer to prepare all of the samples that must be examined. Throughout the forecast period, they will hamper the market's expansion.

Browse key industry insights spread across 254 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Agricultural Testing Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Sample (Soil, Water, Seed, Plant Tissue, Manager, and Biosolids), By Application (Quality Assurance and Safety Testing), By Technology (Rapid Technology and Conventional Technology), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/checkout/5214

The soil segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural testing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the sample, the global agricultural testing market is divided into soil, water, seed, plant tissue, manager, and biosolids. Among these, the soil segment is anticipated to hold the greatest share of the global agricultural testing market during the projected timeframe. The rising industrialization of many different countries has led to an increase in the soil testing sector in recent years. The growing environmental degradation in this area has led to a rise in demand. The soil samples will be subjected to extensive agricultural testing to ascertain the soil's fertility and nutrient content. Several advanced new products are available on the market that will aid in the segment's growth throughout the coming years.

The quality assurance segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural testing market during the projected timeframe.

Based on the application, the global agricultural testing market is divided into quality assurance and safety testing. Among these, the quality assurance segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR in the global agricultural testing market during the projected timeframe. Due to the recent rise in demand for premium food goods. These services would be responsible for completing the quality assessment of the soil due to the rise in food-related illnesses. To ensure the quality and safety of food products, government organizations have put in place stringent rules. The use of agricultural testing services for quality control is one of these regulations' key features.

The rapid technology segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the global agricultural testing market during the estimated period.

Based on the technology, the global agricultural testing market is divided into rapid technology and conventional technology. Among these, the rapid technology segment is predicted for the highest revenue share in the global agricultural testing market during the estimated period. Rapid technology includes spectrometry and chromatographic technology, both of which are more accurate than conventional testing methods. Since it helps with testing for the presence of different microorganisms, this will support market expansion in the upcoming years. Rapid technology takes less time to examine various samples than traditional technologies. Around the world, many nations have utilized this advanced technology. Enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay and polymerase chain reaction are two other types of rapid technologies that are available for application.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/5214

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural testing market over the forecast period.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global agricultural testing market over the forecast period. The United States and other nations in North America have recently adopted the use of serological and electrophoretic technologies for seed evaluation. Customers' shopping preferences have changed dramatically in a lot of the world's nations. These days, consumers look for and select wholesome, premium food items. The increasing number of fruits and vegetables showing signs of chemical residues will make testing more necessary in the future years. These factors will lead to increased use of agricultural testing services in the North American region during the projection period.

Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest pace in the global agricultural testing market during the projected timeframe. The Asia-Pacific region, which is home to some of the most populated countries on earth, including China and India, is home to a sizeable share of the global population. Large-scale agricultural output is required to meet this densely populated region's growing food needs. Therefore, more agricultural testing is needed to ensure the output, quality, and security of agricultural products. In the Asia-Pacific region, rapid industry and urbanization have increased pollution levels and strained agricultural areas. This has raised questions about how urbanization and industrialization can impact agricultural productivity and safety. Agricultural testing helps identify and mitigate any contamination risks, ensuring the safety and sustainability of agricultural practices in the face of urban growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the Global Agricultural Testing Market include SGS, Eurofins, Intertek, Bureau Veritas, ALS Limited, TUV Nord Group, Merieux, AsureQuality, RJ Hill Laboratories Limited, SCS Global, Agrifood Technology, APAL Agricultural Laboratory, Agvise Laboratories, LGC Limited, and Other key companies.

Get Discount At @ https://www.sphericalinsights.com/request-discount/5214

Recent Developments

In November 2022, Hill Laboratories and Merieux Nutrisciences had a cooperative partnership. Together, the teams at Mérieux NutriSciences and Hill Laboratories will provide the food industry in New Zealand with comprehensive solutions that include food safety testing and auditing services.

Key Target Audience

Market Players

Investors

End-users

Government Authorities

Consulting And Research Firm

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Agricultural Testing Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Agricultural Testing Market, By Sample

Soil

Water

Seed

Plant Tissue

Manager

Biosolids

Global Agricultural Testing Market, By Application

Quality Assurance

Safety Testing

Global Agricultural Testing Market, By Technology

Rapid Technology

Conventional Technology

Global Agricultural Testing Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



Browse Related Reports

Global Blood Meal Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Source (Porcine Blood, Poultry Blood, and Ruminant Blood), By Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Soil Treatment Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Technology (Physical Treatment, Biological Treatment, and Thermal Treatment), By Type (Organic Amendments, pH Adjusters, and Soil Protection), By Application (Soil Protection, Weed Control, Pest Control, and Soil Fertility), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 - 2033.

Global Agrochemicals Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Pesticides and Fertilizers), By Crop Type (Food Grains, Cash Crops, Plantation Crops, and Horticulture Crops), By Pesticide Type (Fungicides, Herbicides, Insecticides, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Trace Minerals in Feed Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Iron, Zinc, Manganese, Copper, Cobalt, and Chromium), By Livestock (Swine, Ruminants, Poultry, and Aquaculture), By Chelate Type (Amino Acids, Proteinates, and Polysaccharides), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: inquiry@sphericalinsights.com, sales@sphericalinsights.com

Contact Us: https://www.sphericalinsights.com/contact-us

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter