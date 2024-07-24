KPN continues to deliver on strategic and financial objectives

| Source: Koninklijke KPN N.V. Koninklijke KPN N.V.

  • Continued Group service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y), driven by Consumer and Business segments
  • Consumer service revenue growth (+7.7% y-on-y, or +4.3% corrected for Youfone)
  • Ongoing commercial momentum in Consumer postpaid (+540k, of which 499k related to Youfone acquisition)
  • Positive broadband net adds (+59k, of which 56k related to Youfone acquisition) despite continued challenging competitive environment
  • Business service revenue growth (+3.7% y-on-y, or +4.4% corrected for Youfone and divestments in LCE), mainly driven by SME
  • Adj. EBITDA AL +5.6% y-on-y in Q2 2024, or 4.7% corrected for Youfone; Solid FCF generation in H1 2024, supported by EBITDA
  • Expanded fiber footprint with +134k HP in Q2 2024 (+168k HP incl. Glaspoort)
  • Signed a strategic partnership with ABP to create new TowerCo
  • Obtained 100MHz in 3.5GHz spectrum auction for € 58.4m
  • On track to reach full-year 2024 outlook

Program

12:45 CEST: Registration of attendees
13:00 CEST: Webcast

The webcast and documents can be accessed via our website ir.kpn.com

Formal disclosures

Royal KPN N.V.
Head of IR: Matthijs van Leijenhorst
Inside information: Yes
Topic: Q2 2024 Results
24/07/2024; 7:30h
KPN-N

Attachment


Attachments

KPN Q2 2024 Press release