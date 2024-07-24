Global Carpet Backing Materials Market Size To Worth USD 14.89 Billion By 2033 | CAGR Of 5.00%

New York, United States , July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Carpet Backing Materials Market Size is Expected to Grow from USD 9.14 Billion in 2023 to USD 14.89 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 5.00% during the forecast period 2023-2033.





Carpet backing materials refer to the layers of material applied to the underside of carpets to provide structural support, stability, and other functional properties. Carpet backing materials are crucial components present on the bottom of carpets, providing a range of important functions such as anchoring tufts, ensuring stability and structural integrity, and boosting overall performance. The principal carpet backing material is a pre-fabricated tear-resistant woven or non-woven polypropylene fabric with yarn tufted or sewn into carets. Carpet backings are constructed from diverse materials, such as jute, cotton, and carpet rayon. The carpet backing materials market is influenced by a variety of variables, including technological advancement, regulatory standards, and consumer preferences. Material science advancements, particularly in eco-friendly options, are influencing market dynamics, as are shifting trends in carpet manufacturing and installation techniques. Cost-effectiveness and performance qualities such as moisture resistance and sound insulation are important in influencing market demand for residential, commercial, and industrial applications. The increased demand for environmentally friendly carpets made from recycled materials or created using sustainable techniques, corresponding with the environmental goals of companies, is driving carpet backing market growth. However, the carpet backing materials industry confronts several constraints that limit its growth and development. High costs of eco-friendly products and severe regulatory regulations represent substantial impediments to wider adoption.

Browse key industry insights spread across 181 pages with 110 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Carpet Backing Materials Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Primary Backing, Secondary Backing, Latex Backing, Textile Backing), By Carpet Type (Hand-Woven Carpets, Tufted Carpets, Needle-Felt Carpets, and Others), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

The latex backing segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period.

Based on the product type, the carpet backing materials market is classified into primary backing, secondary backing, latex backing, and textile backing. Among these, the latex backing segment is predicted to hold the largest market share through the forecast period. Latex backing is commonly used because of its resilience, flexibility, and adhesive characteristics, all of which contribute to carpet structural integrity and longevity. It can be used as a primary or secondary backing material, ensuring stability, moisture resistance, and ease of installation.

The tufted carpets segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe.

Based on the carpet type, the carpet backing materials market is divided into hand-woven carpets, tufted carpets, needle-felt carpets, and others. Among these, the tufted carpets segment is anticipated to hold the highest market share during the projected timeframe. Tufted carpets are popular because they are versatile, affordable, and widely used in both residential and commercial settings. They are made by inserting yarns into a backing material, resulting in a variety of styles and textures to suit different aesthetic and functional needs. This manufacturing method allows for efficient production and customization, making tufted carpets a preferred choice across various segments of the market.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the carpet backing materials market over the forecast period.

North America is estimated to hold the largest share of the carpet backing materials market over the forecast period. The regional carpet backing material market is being driven by rising demand from commercial applications such as hotels, hospitals, and public infrastructure, as well as the infrastructure development industry. Several factors contributed to the region's market expansion, including strong demand for carpets, enhanced production capabilities, and consumer preferences for specific types of carpet features.

Asia Pacific is predicted to have the highest CAGR growth in the carpet backing materials market over the forecast period. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and expanding construction activities across the region. Additionally, the growing adoption of carpets in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors contributes to the increased demand for carpet backing materials.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major key players in the carpet backing materials market include Shaw Industries Group, Inc., The DOW Chemical Company, Higashi Kagaku, Carpet & Rug Backing and Supplies, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Tarkett S.A., Wacker Chemie AG, Belysse Group NV, Associated Weavers Europe N.V., Interface Inc., Beaulieu Technical Textiles NV, and Others.

Recent Developments

In April 2021, Lowe's Companies, Inc. announced that it had purchased the STAINMASTER brand, the industry's most well-known and trusted carpet brand, boosting the home improvement retailer's total home strategy.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2023 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the carpet backing materials market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Carpet Backing Materials Market, By Product Type

Primary Backing

Secondary Backing

Latex Backing

Textile Backing

Global Carpet Backing Materials Market, By Carpet Type

Hand-Woven Carpets

Tufted Carpets

Needle-Felt Carpets

Others

Global Carpet Backing Materials Market, By Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Others

Global Carpet Backing Materials Market, By Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



