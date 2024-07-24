Brazil Cement Industry Databook 2024: Firms are Investing in Plant Expansion Projects to Tap into the Future Growth Market in Brazil

Dublin, July 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Brazil Cement Industry Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 50+ Market Segments for Cement Products, Distribution Channel, Market Share, Import - Export, End Markets - Databook Q1 2024 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The cement industry in Brazil is expected to grow by 3.2% on an annual basis to reach US$ 7.11 billion in 2024. The growth momentum is expected to continue over the forecast period, recording a CAGR of 2.7% during 2024-2028. The cement output in Brazil is expected to increase from US$ 6.89 billion in 2023 to reach US$ 7.91 billion by 2028.



The Brazilian cement industry is expected to record steady growth over the medium term. The publisher expects cement consumption to increase in 2024, after a decline over the last two years. The growth will be partly driven by the advances in infrastructure projects, especially in areas of highways and sanitation. State governments, notably, are implementing more use of rigid concrete pavement for asphalting roads and highways.



The spending on infrastructure projects has also resulted in cement manufacturers investing in expansion projects. Supremo Secil Cimentos, in February 2024, announced to investment of US$20.3 million in expanding its cement plant in Adrianopolis. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the cement industry in Brazil over the next three to four years.

Cement consumption is expected to increase in the Brazilian market in 2024



In 2023, cement consumption stood at 62 million tonnes, which is a 1.7% decrease from the last year, according to the National Cement Industry Association (SNIC). This is the second year in a row that cement demand has fallen in the Latin American market, following a 2.8% decline to 63.1 million tonnes in 2022.

In 2024, however, the publisher expects the demand to increase in the Brazilian market. The growth will be partly driven by the advances in infrastructure projects, especially in areas of highways and sanitation. The usage of cement has been on the rise in the construction of highways, as some of the state governments are implementing more use of rigid concrete pavement for asphalting roads and highways.

In Brazil, states have traditionally opted for asphalt over concrete due to its lower cost. However, there is a shift in preference as states recognize that, despite its higher initial cost, maintaining rigid pavement is more economical in the long run. In the water services sector, projects linked to concessions and public-private partnerships (PPPs) are set to begin in 2024, which will further aid cement demand over the medium term. These projects include the construction of water treatment plants and the expansion of sewage networks.

According to a report by the National Cement Industry Union, cement sales increased by 12% year over year in April 2024, to reach 5.1 million tonnes. In comparison to March 2024, cement sales surged by 4%. The publisher expects the trend to continue further throughout 2024 in Brazil.



Firms are investing in plant expansion projects to tap into the future growth market in Brazil



Various infrastructure projects have been undertaken in Brazil in 2024, many of which are currently under construction. This includes the US$3 billion metro line No.6 Sao Paulo. The 15.3-kilometer-long railway project includes 15 stations and will be able to carry approximately 630,000 passengers per day. New Fortress Energy, the US-based infrastructure firm, has also commenced the construction of a 1.6 GW gas-fired plant in Brazil in April 2024. These projects are expected to drive cement demand over the medium term in Brazil.

To tap into the growing demand, domestic firms are investing in plant expansion projects in 2024. Supremo Secil Cimentos, in February 2024, announced to investment of US$20.3 million in expanding its cement plant in Adrianopolis. This expansion, slated to begin in July 2024, will boost the plant's clinker capacity by 10%. Furthermore, it will increase the plant's use of alternative fuels from the current 25% - 30% to 40%, with a goal of reaching 50% by 2030.

This market intelligence report provides a detailed view of market opportunities in the cement industry. With over 50+ KPIs, covering construction markets, distribution channel, end-user, and products in Brazil, this databook offering primarily provides data-centric analysis with charts and tables.

Key Features:

Cement Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive data-centric view of size and structure, industry dynamics, and cement opportunities in the various end-user segments.

Distribution Channel: Provides an in-depth analysis of cement distribution channel across products at country level in value terms.

Cement Products: Provides demand analysis of market by 4 key segments: Portland Cement, Blended Cement, Specialty Cement, and Green Cement. This segment also includes in depth analysis of further sub-segments of 8 cement product types.

Report Scope



This databook offering provides a detailed data-centric analysis of the cement industry, covering market opportunity, and industry dynamics by cement products and end-user, construction market and distribution channel.



In addition, it also provides market size of the cement products and its demand analysis in Brazil. With over 50+ KPIs at the country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of market dynamics at a more granular level.



Brazil Cement Outlook: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Brazil Cement Outlook by product type: 10-year market size & forecast in value and volume

Portland cement

Blended Cement

Portland Cement

Specialty Cement

Green Cement

Brazil Cement Market by type of Portland Cement, 2019-2028

Type IS (X), Portland-Slag Cement

Type IP (X), Portland-Pozzolan Cement

Type IL (X), Portland-Limestone Cement

Type IT, Ternary Blended Cement

Brazil Cement Market by type of Specialty Cement, 2019-2028

Rapid Hardening Cement

High Alumina Cement

White Cement

Sulphate Resistant Cement

Others

Brazil Cement Market by Key Markets, 2019-2028

Residential Buildings

Non-Residential Buildings

Infrastructure & Other Markets

Brazil Cement Market by Distribution Channel, 2019-2028

Direct Channel

Indirect Channel

Brazil Cement Market by End-User, 2019-2028

Ready-Mix Concrete Producers

Consumers

Concrete Product Manufacturers

Other End Users

Brazil Cement Market Share by Key Players, 2023

Brazil Cement Market Top Import Destinations, 2023

Brazil Cement Market Top Export Destinations, 2023



